Dayton, WA

98.3 The KEY

Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?

Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief

Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city. Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses. Both of the coffee...
KENNEWICK, WA
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Little Grand Canyon In Washington, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard of the Grand Canyon, one of the original natural wonders of the world. But did you know we have our own magnificent natural canyon right here in Washington? You’ll find this spectacular basalt canyon and massive 198-foot waterfall in Palouse Falls State Park in Franklin County. Take the short trail to the Palouse Falls Overlook and you’ll see why Palouse Canyon is nicknamed the “Little Grand Canyon of Washington”.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading

(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA

