wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey
WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 7
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Today is WVU’s 156th birthday. A DL in the class of 2025 says his first offer is from WVU. Update (9:27 AM) – ESPN’s Joe Lunardi places WVU as a 10...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Rankings Quickly Rise After 4-2 Record in Last Six Games
West Virginia’s rankings have increased once again after going 4-2 in their last six games. WVU most recently defeated Oklahoma by 32 at home on Saturday. The computers love West Virginia even more. NET / 20. KenPom / 14. Bracketology / Last Four Byes. *as of Monday night (2/6)
wvsportsnow.com
Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club
An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold
Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
wvsportsnow.com
Coveted 2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Includes West Virginia in Final 4
A top wide receiver recruit from Virginia has narrowed down his final four to a group of schools who often compete against each other for talent. Keylen Adams, who has one more remaining season left at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, released the four programs he’s now looking at – West Virginia, Pitt, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Odds of Making the NCAA Tournament
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference. Although that is far from a spectacular record, the Big 12 is by far the most challenging conference in the nation and West Virginia has one of the hardest schedules in the college basketball.
WV Black Bears announce Fairmont native, former Major Leaguer as new manager
David Carpenter, a Fairmont native, WVU alum, and former Major League Baseball player will be taking the reigns for the Black Bears 2023 season.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Saturday's game.
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
West Virginia Wesleyan athletic director steps down
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randy Tenney has announced that he will step down as Director of Athletics for West Virginia Wesleyan College. “This is the right time to step away,” Tenney said. “Consultants and trustees are considering new approaches in athletics that would be implemented over the next 3 to 5 years. I believe it is best for the College to have an Athletic Director in place to see recommendations through, from beginning to end during that period.”
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
salestechstar.com
Low-code SaaS Factory Launches in Morgantown, WV
New venture studio is powered by low-code tools and OpenAI to launch SaaS startups in weeks instead of months or years. The Low-code SaaS Factory, in collaboration with Vantage Ventures, announces its launch in Morgantown, WV. The SaaS Factory enables entrepreneurs to launch software-based startups rapidly by using low-code tools.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
Marion County school closed Monday due to water outage
According to a Marion County Schools Facebook post, one of the schools in their area will be closed on Monday, Feb. 6.
Morgantown Police release bodycam footage after viral video of domestic violence arrest
The Morgantown Police Department has released bodycam video taken while a domestic violence suspect was taken to the ground.
