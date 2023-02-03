BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randy Tenney has announced that he will step down as Director of Athletics for West Virginia Wesleyan College. “This is the right time to step away,” Tenney said. “Consultants and trustees are considering new approaches in athletics that would be implemented over the next 3 to 5 years. I believe it is best for the College to have an Athletic Director in place to see recommendations through, from beginning to end during that period.”

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO