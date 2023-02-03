Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

