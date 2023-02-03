Read full article on original website
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)
F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Owens & Minor worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.64.
Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Universal worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Empirical Finance LLC Buys 131,875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,279.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,875 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ronit Capital LLP Has $337,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC
Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed...
Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)
ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility...
Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director John Burville Sells 20,000 Shares
John Burville also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, November 29th, John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.63 on...
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $8.11 Per Share
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.51 EPS.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Chardan Capital
Separately, Northland Securities cut BM Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMTX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.08. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
