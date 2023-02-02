Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
kptv.com
Portland shooting leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in Southwest Portland left a man injured Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street at about 1:12 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders took the...
kptv.com
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested
Vancouver Public Schools is apologizing to a student and his mother after an internal investigation found a district resource officer used a banned restraint hold on a middle-schooler in two separate incidents this past fall. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year. Updated:...
kptv.com
Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bike shop in Northwest Portland is cleaning up the damage from a break-in early Monday morning, and unfortunately it’s nothing new for the shop. Fat Tire Farm posted to Facebook saying thieves driving a stolen van crashed through the front door, wall and steel roll down door of their store at 2714 Northwest Thurman Street. Police said the two male suspects then ditched the van down the street and took off with one bike from the shop - a Yeti SB160 T1 in Radium.
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
kptv.com
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
kptv.com
Colleagues, friends lead procession to honor fallen Gresham firefighter
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Representatives from multiple local agencies escorted a fallen Gresham firefighter on Sunday who, according to the City of Gresham, died in the line of duty on Friday from cardiac arrest. The procession with Brandon Norbury’s body began at the medical examiner’s office in Clackamas and ended...
kptv.com
Suspect in stolen front loader tries to steal Portland ATM
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person tried to break into or steal an ATM with a stolen front loader in northwest Portland on Friday morning, according to police. At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Raleigh Street after someone reported seeing a suspect trying to move an ATM with the heavy machinery. When police arrived, they saw the suspect jump into a pickup and escape.
kptv.com
22-year-old man reported missing, endangered in Rockwood
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man has been missing from his home in Rockwood since Sunday afternoon and is considered “endangered,” according to Gresham Police. Police said Wesley Ash did not have an important medication with him when he left his home at the 17800 block of Northeast Davis Street around 3:30 p.m. Ash was heading for the Rockwood Library, but did not return home when expected.
kptv.com
Man found injured after being shot, knife fight in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital hours after being shot and in a knife fight Saturday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Second Avenue. They said a caller noticed someone in that area who was shot. Officers found a man who was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries he is expected to survive.
kptv.com
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
kptv.com
Gresham firefighter dies from cardiac arrest while on duty
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The City of Gresham is remembering a member of the Gresham Fire Department who died after going into cardiac arrest Friday. According to the city, Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and despite emergency medical attention, died shortly after.
kptv.com
Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
kptv.com
Hoover Criminal Gang member sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun as convicted felon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland resident and member of the Hoover Criminal Gang was sentenced to federal prison Friday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents revealed that as part of an ongoing investigation into the Hoover Criminal...
kptv.com
Gresham family asks for public’s help finding 22-year-old missing for 2 months
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - More than two months after she went missing in Southeast Portland, 22-year-old Kristin Smith’s family is holding onto hope she’ll be found. “It’s quite like a piece of you is missing that’s really the only way you can describe it,” Hailey Smith, Kristin’s sister, said.
kptv.com
Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
kptv.com
New Multnomah Co. program aims to move unhoused into apartments
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new Multnomah County program aims to move hundreds of people living in tents into apartments. Housing Multnomah Now is modeled after a similar program in Seattle. It’ll use $14 million over a 12-month period to target a specific area, starting with the central city. That will include downtown Portland, Old Town and portions of the central east side.
kptv.com
Oregon National Guard troops return home after nearly a year in Poland
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 120 Oregon National Guard soldiers who’ve been serving in Poland in support of U.S. NATO allies are home. The men and women are part of Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment. They mobilized in Jan. 2022 for their nearly year-long deployment. As...
Comments / 0