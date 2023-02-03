Read full article on original website
Addressing Medicaid rates key to minimum staffing mandate: study
Requiring nursing homes to spend a specific share of revenues on direct care alone won’t guarantee that facilities are “adequately” staffed, a new study finds. Rather, researchers who reviewed spending and staffing data from more than 12,000 nursing homes found that a minimum hourly staffing requirement is more likely to increase direct care.
‘You can’t even run any more’: How to stand tall amid Medicare Advantage’s relentless drive into skilled nursing
Time was, not too long ago, that some skilled nursing facilities refused to contract with Medicare Advantage plans, knowing their rates typically came in far below those for traditional Medicare patients. That time is over, says Susie Mix, a consultant who has spent more than two decades helping providers navigate...
Researchers identify weak links in nursing homes’ COVID defense
Vaccination rates for COVID-19 for nightshift workers in nursing homes significantly lag their dayshift counterparts, creating a higher-risk environment for residents and other staff, according to new research from Brown University. The researchers found that clinics and other measures to boost the number of vaccinated workers were often held at...
‘Ludicrous’ CMS accounting plan could imperil Medicaid rebasing
A tax credit to help nursing homes retain employees should be treated as a grant and not revenue that would offset costs and possibly affect Medicaid rate rebasing, the nation’s largest skilled nursing advocacy groups said. The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living and LeadingAge said in...
Biden again touts ‘cracking down’ on nursing homes in State of Union address
It was not as expansive as in the State of the Union Address a year ago, but nursing homes once again elicited an ignominious mention in President Joe Biden’s second SOTU address Tuesday night. In addition, the White House indicated Monday more pressure on providers will soon be coming.
Opioid tapering can disrupt primary care bond, lead to more ED visits
Clinicians may wish to carefully weigh the risks and benefits when considering drug tapering for patients on long-term opioids therapy with stable doses, the results of a new study suggest. This action may trigger a series of unintended consequences, investigators say. The researchers used commercial and Medicare Advantage data to...
Study: Minority patients on dialysis face outsized risk of S. aureus infections
Patients with kidney disease who receive hemodialysis are at a much higher risk of Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections than the general population. A new study has found that Black and Hispanic dialysis patients — along with those who are younger, poorer and less educated — face disproportionately elevated risk as well.
Bipartisan bills address hospital backlogs with nursing home pay
Nursing homes in Washington state may get a reprieve from a labor crisis that is stranding potential residents in hospitals. Unable to attract enough workers to meet staffing minimums, many nursing homes across the US have closed wings or units or restricted new admissions over the past year. That means hospitals have far fewer options when it comes time to refer patients for post-acute care.
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
Bill would require 2 annual nursing home inspections but advocates say it won’t improve quality
Legislation moving through the Arizona state senate would privatize nursing home surveys and double the number of annual inspections, a shift that sector advocates said would jack up costs and not improve facility quality. “You cannot punish facilities into good behavior,” said Dave Voepel, CEO of the Arizona Health Care...
Exercise of all types eases Parkinson’s motor symptoms, review finds
To help Parkinson’s patients reduce the burden of motor symptoms and improve their quality of life, participation in physical exercise may be more important than any particular type of activity prescribed, according to a new analysis of clinical trials. Investigators reviewed the results of 156 randomized controlled trials with...
Study questions efficacy of antidepressants commonly used to treat pain
Some antidepressants may be quite effective when used to treat certain types of chronic pain, but there is not enough evidence to vouch for the usefulness of others, investigators say. Researchers reviewed 26 studies dated from 2012 to 2022, including more than 25,000 participants. Their analysis considered eight antidepressant classes...
Rare nursing home sessions on grief, isolation seek solutions for patients, staff
A rare series of structured conversations on bereavement and grief in nursing homes is revealing key insights into the emotional, physical and psychological trauma of repeated loss experienced by residents and staff. Half way through a pandemic-era study, researchers at the nonprofit Altarum have found the long-term effects of social...
