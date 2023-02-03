Stop & Shop’s GIVE BACK Community Bag program has chosen the Wareham Land Trust as the spotlighted local non-profit for the month of March. For every “Give Back” reusable bag (located by the self-scan checkout) that you purchase for $2.50, $1.00 will be donated to the Wareham Land Trust. While the non-profits cycle monthly throughout the year, you can select any local non-profit (including the WLT) if you get a bag at any time during year by using the website and code on the bag’s tag within 7 days of purchase.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO