theweektoday.com
Marion resident launches literary magazine
MARION — South Coast writers and poets will have a new place to publish their work this spring. “Sippizine,” an online literary review, will feature short form essays fiction, poetry, photography, visual and video art. “It’s an idea that wouldn’t go away,” said Alanna Nelson, Sippizine founder...
Old Rochester teachers awarded grants for classrooms, projects
MATTAPOISETT — Four teachers in the Old Rochester Regional School district were awarded with grants to pursue projects, supplement classes and improve extracurricular activities. During a Feb. 6 meeting of the Old Rochester Regional Joint School Committee, four grants totaling $1,846 were approved by the committee. “This is an...
Locals want more staff, increased programming at Library
During the Wareham Free Library’s five-year strategic planning meeting on Saturday, Feb. 4, local residents and Library stakeholders “dared to dream” of bookmobiles, little free libraries, a café and more. These “aspirations,” as management consultant Jessica Ellis-Wilson called them, were a chance for locals to imagine...
SUPPORT THE WAREHAM LAND TRUST AS YOU SHOP!
Stop & Shop’s GIVE BACK Community Bag program has chosen the Wareham Land Trust as the spotlighted local non-profit for the month of March. For every “Give Back” reusable bag (located by the self-scan checkout) that you purchase for $2.50, $1.00 will be donated to the Wareham Land Trust. While the non-profits cycle monthly throughout the year, you can select any local non-profit (including the WLT) if you get a bag at any time during year by using the website and code on the bag’s tag within 7 days of purchase.
Tri-Town Against Racism to hold story walk
MATTAPOISETT — Tri-Town Against Racism and the Mattapoisett Land Trust have teamed up to celebrate Black History with a story walk of the book Black is a Rainbow Color, by Angela Joy and illustrated by Ekua Holmes. The opening reception for the walk is on Saturday Feb. 11 at...
Seventh annual chili cook-off brings heat, flavor to Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT — Everyone has a different idea about what makes a good chili. Some like it hot, while others say there needs to be a perfect balance of flavor and spice. At the Reservation Golf Club’s seventh-annual chili cook-off on Sunday, Feb. 5, there was a chili for everyone.
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76, was born December 13, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Fred and Agnes Cardoza. Richard was a resident of Wareham, MA, and graduated from Wareham High School in 1964. Richard served in the United States Air Force for four years, including the Vietnam...
Nomination papers available for Marion town election
MARION — Nomination papers for the May 12, 2023 Town Election are now available in the Marion Town Clerk’s Office. Open positions include: Two positions on the Board of Assessors, Board of Health, Select Board, Marion School Committee, Old Rochester Regional School Committee, three positions on the Open Space Acquisition Commission, and three positions on Planning Board.
Wareham Firefighters fight flames for over two hours
Thirty-two Wareham Firefighters responded to a house fire at 11 Knowles Avenue after a call reported smoke coming from the building on Saturday, Feb. 4. At approximately 3 p.m Wareham Fire Assistant Chief Mark Rogers saw heavy smoke coming from the residence and declared it a working fire, according to a fire department press release.
