cntraveler.com

U.S. Travelers Will Soon Have to Pay to Enter the U.K.

U.S. visitors—as well as visitors from Europe, Australia and Canada—will soon be required to apply for permission to enter the U.K. through a new scheme known as Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). The U.K. government is in the process of fully digitizing U.K. borders by the end of 2025—and...
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts

Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
The Independent

Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now

If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
TravelPulse

Hong Kong Entices Visitors With Free Air Tickets and Vouchers

As an enticement to woo travelers to Hong Kong, the destination has unveiled the “Hello Hong Kong” ad campaign, which includes 500,000 free airline tickets and 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies” vouchers for complimentary drinks, transportation, dining, retail outlets and attractions. The air tickets are being...
TravelPulse

WTTC Reveals the Top US Travel and Tourism City Destinations

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released its Cities Economic Impact Report sponsored by Visa and researched in partnership with Oxford Economics on Thursday, revealing the U.S. destinations that played the largest role in the domestic travel industry's recovery in 2022. Based on the research, Orlando was the largest...
malta

traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets

Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
TravelPulse

6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel

We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
InsideHook

You May Want to Rethink Using Uber in Cancún

The State Department is warning anyone traveling to the Quintana Roo region, Cancún chief among them, to be wary of using Uber or other rideshare platforms while visiting. The admonition comes following a slew of incidents involving American tourists, in which several were reportedly hurt. Per a report from...
BoardingArea

How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!

NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
