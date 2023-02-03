ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WilmingtonBiz

First Proposed Occupant In County Business Park To Invest $10M

At their regular meeting Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners accepted an offer to purchase land in the county’s new Blue Clay Business Park, marking what could be the first occupant and owner. An affiliate of Francini Inc., based in southern California, has offered $250,000 to acquire...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Shine Wears Off Luxury Home Sales In January

The sale of luxury homes in the Wilmington area slowed in January, with the number of units sold dropping 28% and the sales volume falling by 30%, according to a recent report. Last month, 28 luxury homes priced at $1 million or more closed for a collective $45.3 million, while...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WilmingtonBiz

Cameron Art Museum Announces New Board Members

Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington recently announced five new members of its board of trustees. "This incredible group will be bringing their range of knowledge, from global to regional, and experience along with a keen love of art to work for CAM," according to a news release. The new board...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
CONWAY, SC

