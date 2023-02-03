Read full article on original website
WilmingtonBiz
First Proposed Occupant In County Business Park To Invest $10M
At their regular meeting Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners accepted an offer to purchase land in the county’s new Blue Clay Business Park, marking what could be the first occupant and owner. An affiliate of Francini Inc., based in southern California, has offered $250,000 to acquire...
WilmingtonBiz
Shine Wears Off Luxury Home Sales In January
The sale of luxury homes in the Wilmington area slowed in January, with the number of units sold dropping 28% and the sales volume falling by 30%, according to a recent report. Last month, 28 luxury homes priced at $1 million or more closed for a collective $45.3 million, while...
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
WMBF
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
2 NC brothers plead guilty to running Ponzi scheme with family insurance business, feds say
Two brothers from southeastern North Carolina have pleaded guilty to using their family insurance business to run a multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme, federal prosecutors say.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
WMBF
Surfside Beach parking for non-residents, non-owners sells out on registration opening day
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration for Surfside Beach parking opened Monday, and only a few hours later the town announced it had sold out of non-resident/non-owner parking. The town implemented a new program this year, car decals will now be a thing of the past and the parking system...
WilmingtonBiz
Bald Head Ltd. Files Appeal Notice, Lawsuit In Wake Of State Ruling
Bald Head Island Ltd. is fighting back. In the weeks following a state ruling that found its parking and barge operations should be regulated, the business has filed a notice to appeal the order. Separately, the company has also filed a lawsuit against the village of Bald Head Island, seeking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
NC beach officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," Sunset Beach police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Oak Island, Myrtle Beach among deadliest beaches in the nation, study finds
A new study has revealed two beaches in the Carolinas are among the deadliest in the United States.
Warrant: Suspect in Horry County bank robbery handed teller note, demanded money
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police took a suspect in custody after investigating a reported robbery that happened at the United Community Bank near Little River. Thomas Patrick Sheils, 38, of Longs, is listed as the suspect on a police report obtained by News13. Sheils is charged with entering a bank, depository, or […]
WYFF4.com
Ground stop issued at some South Carolina, North Carolina airports after Chinese balloon reports
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued at ground stop at some South Carolina and North Carolina airports on Saturday. The Chinese balloon was spotted over the Upstate Saturday morning. (Video from the Upstate is in the video player above and below) See pictures and videos sent...
WilmingtonBiz
Cameron Art Museum Announces New Board Members
Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington recently announced five new members of its board of trustees. "This incredible group will be bringing their range of knowledge, from global to regional, and experience along with a keen love of art to work for CAM," according to a news release. The new board...
Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
