BET
Cam Newton Debarred From NFL Tribute To Black QBs, Twitter Reacts
As Black History Month kicks off its first week, the National Football League is not off to a great start, according to Cam Newton supporters. On Friday (Feb. 3), the NFL posted a graphic to honor Black quarterbacks. Next Sunday (Feb. 12), will mark the first time in Super Bowl history that two Black quarterbacks will headline the game: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles).
Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives
Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Chiefs Activate Former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ahead Of Super Bowl
On Monday, the Kansas City Cheifs activated former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the injured reserve list ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Edwards-Helaire began the season as the Chiefs starting running back but suffered a high ankle sprain in week 11.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bryce’s Viral One-Handed Slam
The Lakers star’s youngest son already has some impressive athleticism.
4-star WR Keylen Adams names top four schools
Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Monday morning. Among the contenders are: Penn State, Pittsburg, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the 2024...
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans shifts focus to filling out staff
DeMeco Ryans was a popular name on the head coach market before ultimately landing with the Texans. The now-former 49ers defensive coordinator also generated strong interest from the Broncos, but the coach admitted that his choice to join Houston instead of Denver wasn’t all that difficult. “When it came...
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan players react to Ohio State win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman guard Jett Howard, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and graduate guard Joey Baker met with the media following the team’s 77-69 win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center. Watch video from the postgame press conferences...
Details of Jaden Rashada’s NIL agreement with Florida revealed
Jaden Rashada signed what was believed to be the biggest NIL deal in history before he committed to Florida in November, and some new details have emerged about the agreement that eventually fell apart. Rashada committed to Florida under the promise of a four-year Name, Image and Likeness deal with a Gators fan-driven NIL fund.... The post Details of Jaden Rashada’s NIL agreement with Florida revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
Nick Saban Hires Familiar Face As Alabama's New Defensive Coordinator
ESPN's Chris Low is reporting that veteran defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is joining Alabama's staff as new defensive coordinator under Nick Saban. This will be Steele's third time on Saban's staff at Alabama, as he was the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator in 2007 and linebacker coach in 2014. He spend...
Deion Sanders believes he could've excelled at a third sport
Deion Sanders, now the head football coach at Colorado, was once a two-sport athlete, playing in both the NFL and MLB. However, after watching some of the other CU athletic programs compete, Sanders took a liking to another sport, lacrosse. Sanders met with reporters on Friday and said he attended...
