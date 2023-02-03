ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BET

Cam Newton Debarred From NFL Tribute To Black QBs, Twitter Reacts

As Black History Month kicks off its first week, the National Football League is not off to a great start, according to Cam Newton supporters. On Friday (Feb. 3), the NFL posted a graphic to honor Black quarterbacks. Next Sunday (Feb. 12), will mark the first time in Super Bowl history that two Black quarterbacks will headline the game: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles).
ClutchPoints

Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives

Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
On3.com

4-star WR Keylen Adams names top four schools

Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Monday morning. Among the contenders are: Penn State, Pittsburg, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the 2024...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Details of Jaden Rashada’s NIL agreement with Florida revealed

Jaden Rashada signed what was believed to be the biggest NIL deal in history before he committed to Florida in November, and some new details have emerged about the agreement that eventually fell apart. Rashada committed to Florida under the promise of a four-year Name, Image and Likeness deal with a Gators fan-driven NIL fund.... The post Details of Jaden Rashada’s NIL agreement with Florida revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
tigerdroppings.com

Nick Saban Hires Familiar Face As Alabama's New Defensive Coordinator

ESPN's Chris Low is reporting that veteran defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is joining Alabama's staff as new defensive coordinator under Nick Saban. This will be Steele's third time on Saban's staff at Alabama, as he was the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator in 2007 and linebacker coach in 2014. He spend...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

