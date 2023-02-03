ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kicker 102.5

Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business

It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
TEXARKANA, TX
THV11

Hidden no more: Arkansas entertainer Ketty Lester

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy nominations are just as honorable as winning the actual award. But, can you imagine not even knowing you were nominated until decades later?. Reyvoda Frierson was born and raised in Hope, Arkansas. However, much of the world knows her as Ketty Lester. She topped...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Nashville motorist killed in tree collision

A Nashville woman died in a vehicle-versus-tree accident early Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville, was traveling southbound on Possum Hollow Road outside of Nashville Saturday morning when her 2003 Buick LeSabre “left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
NASHVILLE, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana ISD to increase bus driver pay

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Bus drivers with the Texarkana Independent School District in Texas will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes after school districts continue seeing a bus driver shortage nationwide. The Caddo Parish School District went into the school year 15 drivers short. TISD will increase...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
TEXAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Man Arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana

A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas. Late last Tuesday night, Texarkana, Tx., police said that they received a 911 call from someone saying that they’d just come out of the Burlington Coat Factory and saw a man wearing a long black trench coat going through their vehicle in the parking lot.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Municipal Court to Offer Amnesty Program

The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. Citizens can pay...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire

The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, February 3

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Nakita Artis-Chatman vs. Michael Chatman, February 2. Catherine Cromeans vs. Brian Cromeans, February 2. Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana Police looking for Keysean White wanted for Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Texarkana, Tx., Police said that they’re looking for Keysean White, who now has a felony warrant for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Polcie said that on January 17th, the victim in the case started getting fraud alerts on her phone that someone was attempting to use her credit card. She was at work at St. Michael Hospital and discovered that her wallet was missing from her purse. She then immediately put a hold on all her cards so that they could not be used and reported the theft to us. Not long after that, a doctor found her wallet laying on a table in another part of the hospital – but the credit cards were nowhere to be found, Texarkana, Texas Police said.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy