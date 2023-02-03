Read full article on original website
Related
500,000 Free Flights to Hong Kong Are Up for Grabs
Uninspired tourism campaigns are a dime a dozen, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a naysayer when 500,000 free flights are on the line. That’s what Hong Kong is offering as an extension of the new “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which seeks to increase tourism to the city. Per a new report from Reuters, the initiative — which was reportedly launched alongside dancers and flashing neon lights in the city’s main convention center — is meant to “lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough Covid-19 curbs.”
CNBC
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets. Here's who can get them first
Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free in 2023 with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
Hong Kong Plans Tourist Blitz With 500,000 Free Airline Tickets
Hong Kong wants visitors to return and is planning a giveaway of 500,000 free airline tickets this spring in an effort to jumpstart tourism. Hong Kong Will Distribute 500,000 Free Airline Tickets. In 2019, 56 million people visited Hong Kong. In 2021, that number was only 91,000. In 2022, that...
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
A baggage handler's advice to ensure that your luggage comes out first at the airport
After landing, passengers who checked in their luggage may wait for a certain period of time before their luggage appears and they can pick it up. Luggage wait times can vary between 15 to 45 minutes depending on the airport and airline. It also depends on the number of passengers and the amount of luggage that they have.
A couple went on a months-long hunt for their lost luggage. They found out that it had been donated to a charity.
A Canadian couple used Apple AirTags to track lost luggage from an airport in Montreal. They recovered it months later after it was donated to charity.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
A flight attendant reveals why it is not safe to use the toilet paper found on board a flight
In an article in the New Zealand Herald, a flight attendant who is also a TikToker and an influencer explains why she does not recommend using toilet paper on board a flight. The flight attendant claims that there is a gross reason not to use airline toilet paper.
Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of Struggling President
The everything CEO meddles in geopolitical affairs and does not hesitate to comment on events unfolding in other countries.
Royal Caribbean Has Bad News (and a Warning) for Cruise Fans
The cruise line's executives spoke at a recent event for travel agents and, if you plan to cruise next year you should probably listen
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Comments / 0