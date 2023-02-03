ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

500,000 Free Flights to Hong Kong Are Up for Grabs

Uninspired tourism campaigns are a dime a dozen, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a naysayer when 500,000 free flights are on the line. That’s what Hong Kong is offering as an extension of the new “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which seeks to increase tourism to the city. Per a new report from Reuters, the initiative — which was reportedly launched alongside dancers and flashing neon lights in the city’s main convention center — is meant to “lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough Covid-19 curbs.”
