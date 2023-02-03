Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list

Photo Credit: FotografiaBasica (iStock).

While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State.

According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the Mile High City.

Ranked 82nd on the Yelp list of the country's 'top 100' spots is Denver's Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar.

The spot has a rating of four out of five stars on Yelp (and 4.3 of five on Google), with a few favorites including the Alaskan King Crab Benedict, the House-Made Burrata, and the Lavender French Toast. While dinner is served every night of the week, this spot is also known for its weekend brunch.

Looking for a new spot to try in Denver? Check out Woodie Fisher Kitchen and Bar on Chestnut Place.

Find the restaurant's website and menu here.