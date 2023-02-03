ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frGhs_0kbgUQpU00
Photo Credit: FotografiaBasica (iStock).

While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State.

According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the Mile High City.

Ranked 82nd on the Yelp list of the country's 'top 100' spots is Denver's Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar.

The spot has a rating of four out of five stars on Yelp (and 4.3 of five on Google), with a few favorites including the Alaskan King Crab Benedict, the House-Made Burrata, and the Lavender French Toast. While dinner is served every night of the week, this spot is also known for its weekend brunch.

Looking for a new spot to try in Denver? Check out Woodie Fisher Kitchen and Bar on Chestnut Place.

Find the restaurant's website and menu here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Denver Restaurant Week menus unveiled. Here are our picks.

At a time when Denver's dining scene is distinguishing itself with James Beard award nods and plenty of other national accolades, the hype for this year's Restaurant Week is warranted. Driving the news: Menus are now live for the culinary celebration, which runs March 3-12 and features roughly 180 restaurants.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 fantastic Philly cheesesteaks for Eagles fans in Colorado (or anyone else)

Are you ready to rumble? Super Bowl LVII is this weekend, and it’s a monumental matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Some of the biggest storylines this year are: this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes; it’s also the first in which two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will battle it out (I wouldn’t want to be at their next Thanksgiving); Rihanna makes a comeback with her halftime show; and Coors airs its...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?

Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Italian Restaurants in Denver: A Foodie’s Guide – (With Photos)

Are you craving Italian food but don’t know the best place to get them? Overwhelmed with all the options and reviews you find online?. We’re here to keep things simple and give you 5 of the best Italian restaurants in Denver. The cream of the crop with a variety of offerings to satisfy whatever you’re looking for.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy