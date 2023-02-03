ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Rosario Dawson, ‘Scream’ cast added to MegaCon Orlando lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — MegaCon Orlando has added even more celebrity guests to its lineup, including Rosario Dawson and the cast of the first “Scream” movie. Other celebrities recently announced include Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich. MegaCon will also feature panels, workshops and other...
ORLANDO, FL
Disney shares more details for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney has shared more details about the story for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the attraction replacing Splash Mountain at Disney World and Disneyland. Disney shared more about the attraction's storyline. Tiana's Bayou Adventure is expected to open next year at Disney World and Disneyland. The...
BAY LAKE, FL
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
FDOT extension to reconnect Parramore with Griffin Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is extending Hicks Avenue to reconnect Parramore with Griffin Park. Griffin Park began as a public housing project in 1941, on the edge of Parramore. By the 1970s, the interchange of I-4 and State Road 408 cut off Griffin Park from the rest of Parramore, displacing hundreds of properties.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando leaders approve funding to help more homeless

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders took a step forward in an effort to get more homeless people off the streets. City and community leaders say there’s been a noticeable surge in the homeless living in tents on streets, especially in the Parramore community. What You Need To...
ORLANDO, FL
Multiple potholes pose problem on Osceola road

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of the Oaks subdivision often drive on a service road to get to Pleasant Hill Road, instead of having to use John Young Parkway, and they say it is pitted with multiple potholes. What You Need To Know. A service road connecting a subdivision...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

