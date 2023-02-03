Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
BLUE DEVILS OFFENSE SHOOTS OUT OF THE GATES
LISBON, OHIO – The Lisbon boys basketball took down the United Golden Eagles by way of a 72-56 score on Tuesday night. Junior Hunter Daily led the scoring for the Blue Devils as he scored 22 points, all of which came from two point range or the free throw line. Dailey also led the team in rebounding with nine, as teammate Trevor Siefke was right behind him with 19 points of his own and six rebounds.
SWEET REVENGE FOR GARFIELD
GARRETTSVILLE, OHIO- The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men held host to the visiting Brookfield Lady Warriors. It was a close matchup in the first quarter as the Warriors only trailed 14-11. Garfield then got on top of their assignments in the second quarter, only allowing the Warriors to 2 points as the G-Men scored 17 points to take a 31-24 lead.
TIGERS SNAG A SHARE OF THE EOAC
WELLSVILLE – On Monday night, the Wellsville boys basketball team secured a 67-42 home victory over Valley Christian. The Tigers improved their season record to 13-6 and were able to grab a share of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. Isaiah Greathouse led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points,...
GIRARD GOES ALL OUT
GIRARD, OH – The Girard Lady Indians played host to the Niles Red Dragons Monday evening in what was a dominant performance for Girard. In the lopsided 60-23 win. Girard saw three players reach double digit scoring where Sieasia Triplett scored 17 points, Allison Durkin with 15 points, and Mia Malito contributed with 12 points of her own.
BADGER BREAKS UP THE ROCKETS TAKEOFF
VIENNA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled to take on their arch rival, the Mathews Mustangs. Duncan Moy led the Braves once again as he dropped 21 points. Moy also had help from Cole “Magic Man” Burnett, who finished the game with 12 points, including going 6 for 6 from the free throw line. The Braves had a 17 point lead going into the half.
TIGERS EARN WIN 300 FOR COACH BAKER
CAMPBELL OH- Last week Newton Falls saw their legendary boys basketball coach Roy Sembach grab win number 500 on his career. They have a pretty impressive coach on their girls side as well who got his own milestone on Monday night. Mark Baker captured his 300th career victory as the Tigers downed Campbell 39-20.
RAIDERS BACK IN THE PICTURE
CANFIELD OH- The NE8 has been wild this season, and with every team in the conference so close together it makes every night important. South Range came in to Tuesday night just 1 game back of first place in the NE8. They trailed both Jefferson and Girard. Because of that, it became supremely important for the Raiders to win league games to stay on pace. They welcomed in Hubbard looking to do just that. After a close 10-10 first quarter, the Raiders took control of the game and never really let go. After the Raiders got their lead up to 17, the closest Hubbard could get was 9. The Raiders won by a final score of 50-40. Little did they know that while they were winning their game, Poland was busy knocking off Girard. This puts the Raiders right back in the picture of the NE8. They will play Jefferson next Tuesday and if the Raiders win, they could tie the Falcons for first place.
BADGER BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH JOSH UPSHIRE
KINSMAN, OHIO- The ride of the Badger Braves Boys Basketball team has definetly been a thrilling one. The Braves had the hot start of the season starting 10-0, being led by seniors Brad Hamilton and Cole Burnett and as well as Junior standout, Duncan Moy. The Braves also have a pair of scrappy freshman, Preston Geracitano and Lewis Flowers, who have certainly made a splash. After the 10-0 start, the Braves had a couple bumps in the road and now stand at a record of 14-4. Tournament play is just around the corner and Badger Braves Head Coach, Josh Upshire is doing the best he can at keeping his guys calm and collected to finish the regular season and then heading into tournament play. Coach Upshire took time to sit down with YSN’s Matt Morrison, who has being covering the Braves all year, to talk about the tournament play and things that need to be worked out to keep the thrilling ride of the Badger Braves season going! Check out episode one of Coaches Corner with Josh Upshire.
SISTER ACT FOR SOUTHERN
LEETONIA OH- The Southern Local Shroades sisters combined for 54 points as the Indians took down the Leetonia Bears 70-39 in an EOAC match-up. Southern’s Freshman Allyssa Shroades was red hot from the 3-point arc as she set a school record draining 8 3’s on her way to 24 points. Big sister Ashley Shroades scored a game high 30 points. Teammate Olivia Kerns scores 10 points.The Indians sank 14 3 points in he contest.
EAGLES GET BRAGGING RIGHTS IN BACKYARD BRAWL
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The John F. Kennedy Eagles are a high-scoring unit that averages around 75 points a game. Despite first half struggles at rival Howland on Tuesday, the Eagles showed exactly why. The third quarter was monstrous as they outscored the Tigers 33-9 in the period and held off a late rally to take a 58-56 victory.
Warren JFK head football coach steps down
Veteran Dom Prologo has officially announced his resignation as head football coach at Warren JFK.
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
CHANEY GETS PAST THE CARDINALS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Looking for their second straight SVC win in a row and a season sweep of Cardinal Mooney, the Cowboys got out to an early lead. While Mooney would rally to eventually knot things up with a few minutes to play in the first, Chaney would end the quarter on a 12-2 run to close the first ahead by ten. Chaney was led by Jason Hewlett’s ten first quarter points, along with Josiah Gonzalez’s two made three’s as well as a made shot from beyond the arc from Matt Jones.
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community
A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WKYC
Winning Powerball numbers with $700 million jackpot for February 4, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $700 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 52 winners. $100 prize: 109 winners. $14 prize: 1,570 winners.
