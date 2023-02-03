ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Community prays for healing after tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHAS 11

Famed skateboard legend Tony Hawk to raise money for Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Hawk. A name known to skateboarders worldwide. In honor of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding, Hawk recently announced on Twitter that half of the proceeds from selling his limited edition autographed cards would go directly towards the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, of which has plans to build a new public skatepark in Nichols' honor.
MEMPHIS, TN
deltabusinessjournal.com

Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center

Quietly nestled on sixty-five acres, Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center in Oxford has turned one family’s struggle into a refuge of hope. CEO Bryan Fikes and his sister Elizabeth Fikes are co-founders of Stonewater. Bryan, age thirty-five,will celebrate ninteen years of his own sobriety this May. Originally from Tupelo, Bryan spent junior high and high school as a high-achieving student athlete, until drug addiction took hold of his life.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its notable rappers. Now, one Memphis rapper is gaining traction on TikTok. He’s seen around the city in his mobile “candy car.” Some call him the “candy man rapper.”. “I actually sell bananas and tater chips,” Cash Out...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level

MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC News

Chefs share favorite soul food recipes to kick off for Black History Month

To celebrate the start of Black History Month, "Good Morning America" invited two small business owners to celebrate their rich history and recipes as they compete to see who has the best soul food. Chef Lavinia McCoy and Betty-Joyce Chester-Tamayo faced off for the soul food showdown with two recipes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
93.1 WZAK

Tyre Nichols Was NOT In A Relationship With Memphis Cops Ex

In January Tyre was brutally beaten the later died in a hospital at the hands of 5 Ex-Memphis Police ‘Scorpion Squad’ officers. After view the video the biggest question was why would 5 black officers beat another black man that did not seem to be resisting and the traffic stop looked aggressive from jump.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy