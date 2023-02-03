MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.

