Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis Chef Opens Restaurant to Host Family of Tyre Nichols for Repast as Community Mourns
As the world said a final farewell to the 29-year-old son and father Tyre Nichols, the Memphis community gathered to celebrate his memory and provide solace for each other. The repast was hosted at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, located 668 Union Avenue. Tamra Patterson, affectionately known as Chef Tam,...
Resources for parents in desperate situations after babies found alone inside Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twin babies found alone only wearing diapers in the freezing cold. FOX13 introduced you on Sunday to the man in Frayser who rescued them after he heard cries coming from a house on Eden Drive. Though it is not known why they were there, it’s shining...
Community prays for healing after tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
WHAS 11
Famed skateboard legend Tony Hawk to raise money for Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Hawk. A name known to skateboarders worldwide. In honor of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding, Hawk recently announced on Twitter that half of the proceeds from selling his limited edition autographed cards would go directly towards the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, of which has plans to build a new public skatepark in Nichols' honor.
Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.
deltabusinessjournal.com
Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center
Quietly nestled on sixty-five acres, Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center in Oxford has turned one family’s struggle into a refuge of hope. CEO Bryan Fikes and his sister Elizabeth Fikes are co-founders of Stonewater. Bryan, age thirty-five,will celebrate ninteen years of his own sobriety this May. Originally from Tupelo, Bryan spent junior high and high school as a high-achieving student athlete, until drug addiction took hold of his life.
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its notable rappers. Now, one Memphis rapper is gaining traction on TikTok. He’s seen around the city in his mobile “candy car.” Some call him the “candy man rapper.”. “I actually sell bananas and tater chips,” Cash Out...
Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
Tennessee Tribune
Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level
MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Man finds two 9-month-old babies abandoned in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two babies were found alone inside a Frayser home. It was the quick thinking of a local man who was able to help save the toddlers from freezing cold temperatures. Nicholas Garrett can be seen on his Facebook Live carrying one of the 9-month-old babies from...
ABC News
Chefs share favorite soul food recipes to kick off for Black History Month
To celebrate the start of Black History Month, "Good Morning America" invited two small business owners to celebrate their rich history and recipes as they compete to see who has the best soul food. Chef Lavinia McCoy and Betty-Joyce Chester-Tamayo faced off for the soul food showdown with two recipes...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
Shelby County bar owners worried about future amid delays with beer permit renewals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beer permit renewals in Shelby County were due at the end of January, but those at some Memphis area bars say they never got a notice in the mail in the first place. One bar owner told ABC24 they are worried their business might be in...
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
Tyre Nichols Was NOT In A Relationship With Memphis Cops Ex
In January Tyre was brutally beaten the later died in a hospital at the hands of 5 Ex-Memphis Police ‘Scorpion Squad’ officers. After view the video the biggest question was why would 5 black officers beat another black man that did not seem to be resisting and the traffic stop looked aggressive from jump.
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Comments / 0