LSU offers 4-star Texas quarterback/safety

Demetrius Brisbon Jr. is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete in the class of 2025. He is from Tyler, Texas, where he plays for Chapel Hill High School. The Chapel Hill Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 12-3 with a loss to Boerne in the 4A D1 state semifinals.

Brisbon currently has no Crystal Ball projections but SMU is a 79% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Brisbon Jr. is entering his Junior year next season and his recruitment is heating up. Brian Kelly has entered the Tigers name into the hat and Brisbon’s film shows you why he is a hot commodity. He stars as a quarterback and safety for the Bulldogs, and he has the skills to play either at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

247 – – – –

Rivals – – – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 – – –

247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Tyler, Texas

Projected Position ATH

Height 6-1

Weight 175

Class 2025

Offer List