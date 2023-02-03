Here are all the highlights from the Pro Bowl skills competitions

With the help of Peyton and Eli Manning, the Pro Bowl has been reimagined this year.

Now called the Pro Bowl Games, the NFL’s all-star event has transitioned to a flag football format and also includes several skills competitions. Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain participated in the #BestCatch challenge on Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

The skills competitions kicked off on Thursday with five events, and more events will be held on Sunday leading into the flag football game (check out the full schedule of events for the Pro Bowl Games).

Here are all the highlights from the first round of skills competitions.

Precision Passing

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Best Catch ft. Pat Surtain