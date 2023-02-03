ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Record Archive in Rochester released new surveillance video Monday of a break-in that happened January 30. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors of the record store overnight. Multiple items were stolen. That same night, Comedy at the Carlson was also broken into in a […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies

A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in Phelps Ave. Homicide

A Rochester man has been found guilty in a homicide in the Edgerton neighborhood. Jarelle Williams was convicted on murder, attempted murder, robbery, and weapons charges. Williams fatally shot 43-year-old Sharelle Brown on Phelps Avenue, near Lake Avenue, last April. Another man was wounded in the shooting but survived. Williams...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby

A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

Impaired driver arrested in Lockport

On February 3, 2023 at 8:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Melissa A. McKeever, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 3, 2023, Troopers stopped McKeever on Old Beattie Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic...
LOCKPORT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy