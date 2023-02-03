Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance video
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Record Archive in Rochester released new surveillance video Monday of a break-in that happened January 30. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors of the record store overnight. Multiple items were stolen. That same night, Comedy at the Carlson was also broken into in a […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies
A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
RPD: Man arrested for robbing 2 Rochester stores, fleeing in stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car and robbing two stores, according to the Rochester Police Department. According to RPD, employees of the Kwik Fill on Stonewood Avenue said a man — later identified as 20-year-old Jyon Myricks — entered the store and signaled that he had […]
RPD: Gunfire strikes home containing children on Shelter St.
The kids ranged from four to 16 years old. No injuries were reported.
RPD: Male struck with firearm while getting robbed on Orange St.
The firearm was discharged, but the victim was not hit by a bullet.
iheart.com
Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side
Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
Two postal carriers robbed within hours of each other in Rochester
In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in Phelps Ave. Homicide
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a homicide in the Edgerton neighborhood. Jarelle Williams was convicted on murder, attempted murder, robbery, and weapons charges. Williams fatally shot 43-year-old Sharelle Brown on Phelps Avenue, near Lake Avenue, last April. Another man was wounded in the shooting but survived. Williams...
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
MCSO: Dave & Buster’s employee attacked, injured, by group of minors
MCSO said the employee was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby
A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
13 WHAM
Juveniles accused of attacking employee at Dave & Buster's in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee from Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall is recovering after allegedly being attacked by a group of juveniles Saturday night. Deputies said a group of approximately 20 juveniles had been causing issues throughout the night. Employees said they asked the group to leave, but...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
Man killed after getting struck by car on Lake Avenue
The area of Lake Avenue has since re-opened after the investigation.
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
iSmash opens expanded location in Henrietta
Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model.
nyspnews.com
Impaired driver arrested in Lockport
On February 3, 2023 at 8:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Melissa A. McKeever, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 3, 2023, Troopers stopped McKeever on Old Beattie Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic...
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
Comments / 1