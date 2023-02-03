Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
WNCY
Senator Andre Jacque Authors All Copays Count Bill
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. Patient Deb Constantine says insurers are accepting those payments – and then billing patients again.
northernnewsnow.com
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds No Mechanical Errors
(Bob Hague, WRN) An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error rate...
cwbradio.com
Audit Ordered for State Agency that Issues Professional Licenses
(Bob Hague, WRN) Lawmakers want to know why it takes too long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee order an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. Co-chair, Representative Robert Wittke of Racine. “We have way too many people waiting way too long for licenses.”
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
shepherdexpress.com
Endorsements: February 21 Election
Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Reminds Voters to Have the Proper ID Before the February Primary
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in this month’s primary on February 21st. Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes. A federally...
seehafernews.com
Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job
Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
Channel 3000
Voters head to the polls in Wisconsin as in-person absentee voting begins
MADISON, Wis. -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to have their say when it comes to the Feb. 21 primary on Tuesday as in-person absentee voting begins. Anyone with a valid ID can vote early in the Badger state, and you don't need to provide a reason for doing so. If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, just make sure to bring a proof of residency for your current address with you to the polls.
upnorthnewswi.com
Where is Scott Walker?
Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
Channel 3000
How Wisconsin's lawmakers are reacting to Biden's State of the Union address
MADISON, Wis. -- Minutes after President Joe Biden concluded his second State of the Union address, reactions to the more than hour-long speech began to come in. Here is what lawmakers representing Wisconsin and other political figures had to say about the speech.
New legislation again looks to strengthen parental rights in Wisconsin classrooms
(The Center Square) – The latest piece of legislation to give moms and dads in Wisconsin more say over what their kids learn in school comes with a little more focus on the library as well. Sen. Andre Jacques, R-DePere, late last month introduced a plan that would require libraries to protect young kids from what he calls “harmful material.” “This is a concern, and something brought to me by...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
Badger Herald
Universal basic income presents viable alternative to welfare
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA) is no longer taking new applications for the program after Jan. 31, due to low remaining funds. WERA launched in February 2021 to help Wisconsin residents avoid eviction and catch up on overdue utility bills. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program in the Department of the Treasury has been funding WERA.
cwbradio.com
Evers Appoints Kirsten Johnson to Lead Wisconsin Department of Health Services
(Bob Hague, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has appointed Kirsten Johnson to lead the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Johnson’s appointment as DHS Secretary fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Karen Timberlake in December. Johnson, who served as Milwaukee Health Commissioner for two years until resigning last month, will be the third DHS Secretary for the Evers administration.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner.
WBAY Green Bay
Uber listed as ineligible vendor with state agencies over taxes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: RNC plans more 'election integrity' efforts in Wisconsin ahead of 2024
MILWAUKEE — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says "election integrity" efforts will continue in key battleground states like Wisconsin ahead of the 2024 presidential election. "In 2022, it wasn't contentious because we did do election integrity, and we did elect in your state, you have to elect poll...
wizmnews.com
New rules for election observers could be a good thing
More micro-managing of Wisconsin’s voting rules, but this may turn out to be a good thing. In recent years, tweaks to the rules governing our election has led to some form of voter suppression. We have seen an end to public ballot collection, fights over funding of our elections, shortened absentee voting opportunities, even a rule against putting our absentee ballots in drop boxes outside City Hall. This possible change would deal with the rules governing election observers. In recent years, the polls have gotten more crowded as political parties, as well as voter advocacy groups and others have insisted they have a right to go to polling places to look for any irregularities. They claim they need an observer bill of rights, while municipal clerks claim they have the right to be free of harassment and intimidation. Now the much-maligned Wisconsin Elections Commission is beginning the process of establishing new rules, and it is taking the smart step to make sure all interested parties have a say. The agency is looking to appoint a panel of experts and political party appointees to rework its rules for poll watchers. That way everyone gets a seat at the table and has a hand in how the rules should read. This should put an end to complaints that someone is being left out, or that the rules aren’t fair.
