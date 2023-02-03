Read full article on original website
Murderer’s father convicted of aiding a felon, additional charges
One of four suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a Marshfield man will avoid prison if he completes a four-year probation term, after his conviction on multiple charges Monday. Shawn Carl, 52, pleaded no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an...
Augusta Man Sentenced for Drug Charges in Eau Claire County
An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
Tomah Man Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Victor Pennington, 27, Tomah, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. This prison term...
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Detective to Patrol Lieutenant
The Marathon County Sheriff had the pleasure of promoting Detective Brandon Stroik to the rank of Patrol Lieutenant. Lieutenant Stroik began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on June 6, 2014, having come to their office from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Stroik worked as a K9 handler along with his partner Csibi up until his promotion to detective in February of 2022.
Tomah man gets 12 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing conspiracy
A Tomah man on Friday was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a methamphetamine dealing conspiracy, authorities reported. Victor Pennington, 27, was sentenced to the prison term and then 5 years of supervised release by Judge William M. Conley for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
Man Arrested in Jackson County Charged With Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera announced the recent arrest of a man for drug related charges. On January 16th, officers tried to stop 39 year-old Vong Vang, of Sparta, near Sechlerville Road and Highway 95, in the Town of Hixton, for an equipment violation. Vang fled and led officers on an 8 mile pursuit, where he finally pulled over on Highway 95, just west of the Jackson/Trempealeau County line. Allegedly, Vang was found to have methamphetamine covering his clothing and the inside of his vehicle. It’s believed he ingested a substantial portion of the meth and threw it out the driver’s side window during the pursuit. Sheriff Waldera says just over 5 ounces of meth was collected from inside Vang’s vehicle, valued at between 25-hundred and 4-thousand dollars. Vang is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond. He’s charged with Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver. According to records, he’s in violation of probation and parole in LaCrosse County for Manufacturing and Delivery of Amphetamine.
DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
Projects on Highway 29 in Marathon County
Highway 29 in Marathon County will see several projects get underway here in 2023. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H.
New Marathon County Public Safety Telecommunicator Completes Field Training Program
Public Safety Telecommunicator Anthony Derrico began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on September 19, 2022. Recently, Anthony successfully completed his field training program and is answering emergency calls and radio traffic for first responders across Marathon County. In addition to his work as a PST, Anthony is a firefighter at the Central Fire and EMS District in the Colby, Abbotsford and Dorchester areas of the county.
