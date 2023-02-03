ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Clark Police Announce Arrest in ULTA Shoplifting Incidents

CLARK, NJ – The Clark Police Department on Feb. 3 announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into two shoplifting incidents that occurred at the ULTA store located in Clark Commons.

According to police, on Dec. 24, 2022, a store manager observed a woman placing 16 bottles of perfume into a bag and exiting the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $1,643. Police state that, on Jan. 19, 2023, the same female returned to the store and again filled a bag with merchandise totaling $1,600 before leaving without payment.

An investigation into both incidents led to the arrest of Alliyah Hines who admitted to police that she shoplifted the merchandise from ULTA on both aforementioned date and two additional days, totaling $4,000 in merchandise.

The ongoing investigation revealed there have been a total of 10 shoplifting incidents in the Clark ULTA store since November 2022 adding up to $20,000 in stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information about these shoplifting events is asked to call Detective McDonald at (732) 388-3434 or use the Anonymous Tip Line at (732) 453-8500.

