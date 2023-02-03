ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?

So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
LUBBOCK, TX
Free Lubbock Kids Event Is Fun & Giving Kids a Smile

Looking for a fun free educational event to take your kiddos to? Look no further. The Science Spectrum is a special place in Lubbock. It is a non-profit museum dedicated to science education. They host so many awesome events for kids in Lubbock and this is one of them. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight

Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
LUBBOCK, TX
Auto Accidents Across Lubbock Soared This Week

It's been a week of winter weather and ice in and around Lubbock and unfortunately, that means a lot of crashes around Lubbock County. Auto accidents soared this week beginning Monday morning when 19 accidents were reported throughout Lubbock County. Of course there could have been more minor accidents that weren't called in on Monday and throughout the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

