These Convertible Bags That Change From Backpacks to Crossbody Bags Are ‘Perfect for Travel’ and Up to 39% Off
They’re lightweight but still “able to house everything.”
ETOnline.com
The 19 Best Sneaker Deals at Amazon for Winter: Shop Adidas, Sorel, Cole Haan and More
Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for winter. With savings rolled out daily, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear from Amazon deals. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable shoes can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from the retailer. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.
MLive.com
Hunter’s clothing and boots winter sale, up to 50% off selected styles for women, men and kids.
Shop during Hunter’s Winter Sale, save up to 50% on selected styles for women, men, and kids. Bundle up for the cold weather and outdoor adventures with deals on Hunter outdoor gear. Save on snow boots, rain boots and puffer coats. Find deals on scarfs, beenie hats, insulated slippers and more.
'Comfortable, Stylish, Waterproof': These High-Quality Timberlands Will Carry You Straight Through to Spring
Try a twist on traditional Timberlands with these chic boots perfect for the rest of the winter.
Sleeping bag shoes are the ugly but comfortable winter footwear trend you should be taking advantage of
Sleeping bag shoes are the only winter shoes you need in your life
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why these chunky, ugly running shoes are selling like crazy
Sneakers designed to feel like running barefoot used to be the hottest phenomenon in exercise. Now, the opposite is true. The ugliest, chunkiest sneaker brand is flying off the shelves. Hoka, which started in 2009 in France as a running shoe for hardcore marathoners, is growing rapidly with casual runners,...
ETOnline.com
Shop The Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals To Transition From Winter To Spring: Must-Have Dresses, Jackets & More
With spring on the way, you may be looking to find some stylish winter-to-spring transitional pieces that work for both the cooler and warmer months. Luckily for you, Nordstrom's Sale has tons of winter-to-spring fashion essentials from best-selling brands, including AllSaints, Madewell, French Connection and more. Right now is the perfect time to take advantage of Nordstrom's deals to refresh your wardrobe in time for spring.
Bikerumor
Apidura City Backpack Grows to 20L with more Everyday Bike Commuter Versatility
Apidura has updated their bike commuter City Backpack with a larger 20l version tweaked for improved everyday usability. Whether you need to carry a change of clothes on your ride to the office, packing a homemade lunch, or need to swap out street shoes when you get to your destination by bike, the bigger and more adjustable bag is simply more versatile.
Bikerumor
BOGO Bikes & Wheelsets? Marin, Spinergy Offer Crazy Deals
Evidently, some bike brands have too much inventory, because industry standbys Marin and Spinergy have both announced some epic deals.
Bikerumor
Liv Lurra 130mm Hardtail Rolls Up for Performance-Minded Trail Riders
Liv Cycling is modernizing its hardtail offering with the all-new Lurra. It joins the line up beside the Liv Tempt, contrasting against that as the performance-oriented hardtail with a more ambitious set of geometry figures better suited to the developing trail rider. Packing a 130mm fork, the Lurra rolls on a 27.5″ wheelset in sizes XS and S, and a 29″ wheelset in sizes S, M & L; indeed, riders of a small frame can choose between a 27.5″ or a 29″ wheelset. Pricing starts at $1,500 USD.
Bikerumor
Found: Altangle Hangar Turns A Door Frame Into a Bike Repair Stand!
Built by cyclists, for cyclists, Altangle Cycling was founded by Squires Smith and his brother Scott. Together after a lot of years spent "tweaking, modeling, and modifying" the door frame repair stand, the Hangar made its debut.
7 Comfy-Chic Mule Slide Slippers for Women That You Can Wear Indoors or Outdoors
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Slip ‘n slides! When it comes to footwear, comfort is key. Call Us lazy, but we don’t have time to deal with finnicky zippers, buckles or shoelaces! If we had it our way, all shoes would be slippers. […]
Galibier Barrier base layer review: Winter warmth at an affordable price
The Galibier Barrier offers excellent value and performance at a very competitive price point. It can comfortably compete with more expensive competitors
How This Rugged Austrian Hunting Jacket Became a Winter Style Staple
For better or worse, “gorpcore” remains in the style zeitgeist. The internet neologism, coined to describe the wearing of utilitarian, outdoor-minded clothing in everyday situations, feels very 2023. However, one might argue that this practice predates taped-seam shell jackets and Sherpa fleece by centuries—and you can trace it back to a hearty piece of outerwear preferred by Alpine hunters: the loden coat. The garment’s most immediately identifiable feature may be its color, a deep olive hue so associated with the style that it shares the same name. But it’s the fabric that counts. As Veronika Schneider, a third-generation member of the...
Bikerumor
Build Your Own Bamboo Gravel Bike with Latest Kit from Bamboo Bicycle Club
The Bamboo Bicycle Club combines DIY & natural-material bikes. Its newest project focuses on what's arguably cycling's most in-vogue discipline. In short, you'll get everything you need to build your own bamboo gravel bike...
Bikerumor
REEB Cycles Limited Edition “Halo Build” SST Packs Cane Creek Helm MKII Sunburst Fork
If the Halo Build has you teetering on the edge of "Add to Basket", I would recommend you teeter no longer. The REEB Cycles Limited Edition Deep Purple SST Trail Bike is extremely limited edition; only one build of each size – S, M L & XL – is available, each retailing at $11,895 USD.
Bikerumor
Troy Lee Designs to Protect eBike Riders with Flowline and Flowline SE Helmets
Troy Lee Designs has released its first NTA 8776 Certified helmets; the Flowline and Flowline SE. Both half-shell helmets are aimed at eBike riding, designed to protect against higher impact speeds while covering a larger part of the head as compared a helmet designed for regular mountain biking. The two helmets share the same full-wrap in-mold construction, but there are key differences that set them apart.
Bikerumor
Ibis DV9 carbon hardtail returns, shreddier than ever
Missing since 2020, the full carbon Ibis DV9 hardtail mountain bike is back in the lineup. Despite a familiar looking frame, the geo is dramatically updated, and it gets a few new shapes and features down low.
Is Naia fabric really fast drying? I took it to the trails to find out
What is Naia fabric? Is it really fast-drying? We put it through its paces on the trail
Bikerumor
Rapha X Brain Dead MTB Trail Collection Leans Into Post-Punk Style
Rapha today announces an all-new collaboration with Brain Dead, the LA-based international brand, creating a unique-looking limited edition MTB collection of on and off-bike apparel inspired by nature. Rapha gets Brain Dead with alternative styling in...
