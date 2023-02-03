ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 19 Best Sneaker Deals at Amazon for Winter: Shop Adidas, Sorel, Cole Haan and More

Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for winter. With savings rolled out daily, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear from Amazon deals. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable shoes can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from the retailer. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.
Why these chunky, ugly running shoes are selling like crazy

Sneakers designed to feel like running barefoot used to be the hottest phenomenon in exercise. Now, the opposite is true. The ugliest, chunkiest sneaker brand is flying off the shelves. Hoka, which started in 2009 in France as a running shoe for hardcore marathoners, is growing rapidly with casual runners,...
Shop The Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals To Transition From Winter To Spring: Must-Have Dresses, Jackets & More

With spring on the way, you may be looking to find some stylish winter-to-spring transitional pieces that work for both the cooler and warmer months. Luckily for you, Nordstrom's Sale has tons of winter-to-spring fashion essentials from best-selling brands, including AllSaints, Madewell, French Connection and more. Right now is the perfect time to take advantage of Nordstrom's deals to refresh your wardrobe in time for spring.
Apidura City Backpack Grows to 20L with more Everyday Bike Commuter Versatility

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Apidura has updated their bike commuter City Backpack with a larger 20l version tweaked for improved everyday usability. Whether you need to carry a change of clothes on your ride to the office, packing a homemade lunch, or need to swap out street shoes when you get to your destination by bike, the bigger and more adjustable bag is simply more versatile.
BOGO Bikes & Wheelsets? Marin, Spinergy Offer Crazy Deals

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Everybody loves a great two-for-one deal — be it beers, burgers, or bicycles. Wait, did I say bicycles? Evidently, some bike brands have too much inventory, because industry standbys Marin and Spinergy have both announced some epic deals.
Liv Lurra 130mm Hardtail Rolls Up for Performance-Minded Trail Riders

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Liv Cycling is modernizing its hardtail offering with the all-new Lurra. It joins the line up beside the Liv Tempt, contrasting against that as the performance-oriented hardtail with a more ambitious set of geometry figures better suited to the developing trail rider. Packing a 130mm fork, the Lurra rolls on a 27.5″ wheelset in sizes XS and S, and a 29″ wheelset in sizes S, M & L; indeed, riders of a small frame can choose between a 27.5″ or a 29″ wheelset. Pricing starts at $1,500 USD.
Found: Altangle Hangar Turns A Door Frame Into a Bike Repair Stand!

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Built by cyclists, for cyclists, Altangle Cycling was founded by Squires Smith and his brother Scott. Together after a lot of years spent “tweaking, modeling, and modifying” the door frame repair stand, the Hangar made its debut.
How This Rugged Austrian Hunting Jacket Became a Winter Style Staple

For better or worse, “gorpcore” remains in the style zeitgeist. The internet neologism, coined to describe the wearing of utilitarian, outdoor-minded clothing in everyday situations, feels very 2023. However, one might argue that this practice predates taped-seam shell jackets and Sherpa fleece by centuries—and you can trace it back to a hearty piece of outerwear preferred by Alpine hunters: the loden coat.  The garment’s most immediately identifiable feature may be its color, a deep olive hue so associated with the style that it shares the same name. But it’s the fabric that counts. As Veronika Schneider, a third-generation member of the...
Build Your Own Bamboo Gravel Bike with Latest Kit from Bamboo Bicycle Club

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Bamboo Bicycle Club combines DIY & natural-material bikes. Its newest project focuses on what’s arguably cycling’s most in-vogue discipline. In short, you’ll get everything you need to build your own bamboo gravel bike...
REEB Cycles Limited Edition “Halo Build” SST Packs Cane Creek Helm MKII Sunburst Fork

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. If the Halo Build has you teetering on the edge of “Add to Basket”, I would recommend you teeter no longer. The REEB Cycles Limited Edition Deep Purple SST Trail Bike is extremely limited edition; only one build of each size – S, M L & XL – is available, each retailing at $11,895 USD.
Troy Lee Designs to Protect eBike Riders with Flowline and Flowline SE Helmets

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Troy Lee Designs has released its first NTA 8776 Certified helmets; the Flowline and Flowline SE. Both half-shell helmets are aimed at eBike riding, designed to protect against higher impact speeds while covering a larger part of the head as compared a helmet designed for regular mountain biking. The two helmets share the same full-wrap in-mold construction, but there are key differences that set them apart.
Ibis DV9 carbon hardtail returns, shreddier than ever

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Missing since 2020, the full carbon Ibis DV9 hardtail mountain bike is back in the lineup. Despite a familiar looking frame, the geo is dramatically updated, and it gets a few new shapes and features down low.
Rapha X Brain Dead MTB Trail Collection Leans Into Post-Punk Style

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Rapha today announces an all-new collaboration with Brain Dead, the LA-based international brand, creating a unique-looking limited edition MTB collection of on and off-bike apparel inspired by nature. Rapha gets Brain Dead with alternative styling in...

