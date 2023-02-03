ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA threatens more charges against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Allen Weisselberg , l ongtime former Trump Organization chief financial officer, could soon be on the hook for even more jail time on top of his five-month stint.


Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has threatened Weisselberg, 75, will face a new slate of charges pertaining to an alleged insurance fraud scheme as prosecutors seek to ramp up pressure to obtain his cooperation on a sweeping investigation revolving around former President Donald Trump 's business empire, the New York Times reported .

Weisselberg is currently being held at New York's Rikers Island after entering a guilty plea last year to falsifying business and criminal tax fraud. He gave testimony against the Trump Organization during a criminal trial last year, but reportedly declined to implicate Trump in the scheme.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire was taken into custody Tuesday to begin serving a five-month jail term for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks — a punishment the judge who sentenced him said was probably too lenient. (Curtis Means/DailyMail via AP, Pool

In recent days, Manhattan prosecutors have reportedly been unfurling evidence before a grand jury about an alleged $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her signature on a nondisclosure agreement about an affair she claims to have had with Trump. The alleged exchange was made during the 2016 campaign, raising concerns about campaign finance violations and possible falsification of records.

But Manhattan prosecutors are also zeroing in on potential insurance fraud by the Trump Organization in a separate line of inquiry, according to multiple reports. New York Attorney General Letitia James referenced potential insurance fraud in her sprawling $250 million lawsuit against the Trumps. Her suit alleges Weisselberg lied about an appraisal of Trump's real estate assets to an insurance company.

Trump has vehemently denied wrongdoing across the board and lashed out at Bragg's office over the investigations.

“If the District Attorney of Manhattan would spend half as much time trying to solve the Murder and Violent Crime epidemic that is taking place in our once great City, as he does in perpetuating the greatest Witch Hunt of all time, at the behest of the Department of Injustice (D.C.), New York would be a much safer place to live, and perhaps people would stop leaving in RECORD NUMBERS!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post earlier this week.

The Washington Examiner contacted Bragg's office for comment.

Weisselberg served as a longtime CFO for the Trump Organization and entered a guilty plea last August. As part of the agreement, he admitted that he and a handful of other company executives partook in a 15-year scheme to receive bonuses and other financial perks orchestrated to save the Trump business empire money. He was also fined roughly $2 million for back taxes and other fees. He began his prison sentence on Jan. 10.

