White House: GOP using 'investigations' into Biden to 'distract' from economy

The White House celebrated Friday's jobs report and claimed that Republicans should stop prioritizing "investigations" into President Joe Biden as a means of distracting the American electorate from the administration's "successes."

Data published Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed unemployment falling to 3.4%, the lowest rate since 1969. Black unemployment also fell to 2019 levels, the previous on-record low, but unemployment for Hispanic and Asian workers rose compared to December of 2022.

UNEMPLOYMENT AT LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1969 AS ECONOMY SMASHES EXPECTATIONS

However, Ian Sams , a spokesman for the White House counsel, claimed Friday morning that Republicans are seeking to steal headlines away from Biden's economic progress by launching investigations into the Biden family .

"Worth considering that House Rs prioritization of political stunt 'investigations' to get media attention serves to distract from these successes," Sams tweeted. "House Rs could instead join POTUS to focus on issues affecting people's lives like jobs & work together on this historic progress."

This was the standard line of defense used by former President Bill Clinton when facing investigations in the 1990s. Clinton was at the White House on Thursday.

Sams has frequently spoken with reporters in recent weeks about the Justice Department's investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents , and he emphatically stated Wednesday after the FBI searched Biden's Rehoboth Beach home that the administration has "been pretty transparent" throughout the process.

He did, however, not answer questions about why the Biden team did not disclose the FBI's November search of Biden's Wilmington home or say if any searches were planned for future locations.

Biden himself claimed that Friday's report showed that "jobs are going up, inflation is going down, and [his] economic plan is working."