University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
13 North Alabama students nominated to US Service Academies
Almost 50 Alabama students were nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Senator Tommy Tuberville — with 13 of those here in the Tennessee Valley.
Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in
When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Opelika-Auburn News
Big profits, big bills: Alabamians pay some of the nation’s highest electricity costs
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they paid when they moved into their house four years ago. They’d wondered if they missed a payment to Alabama Power Company the prior month....
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
waste360.com
Alabama Couple Takes Waste Transfer Station Nuisance Case to Federal Courthouse
The Alabama couple said the attack on their home was unrelenting. They did their best to cope with it. The assailants: noise, odors, debris and scavenger birds that made it hard to breathe, sleep and generally live a relatively normal life. The source: a nearby solid waste transfer station. More...
ABC 33/40 News
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills
Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Feb 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new additions to American Village in Montevallo. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. American Village — Independence Hall. Project: American Village —...
Hillcrest High School Students Walk Out Over Alleged Limits on Black History Month Program
Students at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School organized a walkout Wednesday morning over alleged restrictions on their Black History Month Program. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, told the Thread her organization is still working with the school, its administrators and the Tuscaloosa County School System to separate fact from fiction. The gist of the matter is that some students report that administrators at Hillcrest told them their student-led Black History Month Program would not be allowed to reference anything that happened before 1970.
Yellowhammer News
Vehicles drive growth for Alabama’s export machine
Alabama-built vehicles are blazing a trail in the global economy, ranking as the state’s top export product and serving as a brand ambassador that landed in 73 foreign countries in 2021. More than $7.7 billion in Alabama vehicle exports were recorded in 2021, topping the total from pre-pandemic 2019...
wvtm13.com
Concerns raised about new requirements for teaching aides in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of Alabama's teaching aides are facing an uncertain future after the state handed down new requirements. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teaching aides across the state are being told they either have to obtain 48 hours of college credit or take three different assessments and make a certain score.
apr.org
Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling
GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
Hale County Sheriff voices concerns about new permitless concealed carry law
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama. Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer. However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit […]
‘Hangin’ in there like a hair in a biscuit’: ‘Alabamian’ could become a certified dialect
"I'm finer than a frog hair split four ways," "bless your heart," or "I'm hangin' on like a hair in a biscuit!" are just a few of the...well...odd phrases you'll hear across the south, even if you're not exactly sure what someone is talking about.
a-z-animals.com
Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
Alabama Hospital Association reports hospitals statewide are taking major financial losses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Hospitals Association reports hospitals in the state are dealing with financial challenges. A recent study by Kauffman Hall shows that Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion since the COVID-19 pandemic. The study shows that state hospitals lost $738 million in 2022. Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital […]
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
