Tuscaloosa, AL

Deseret News

Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in

When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills

Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Feb 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new additions to American Village in Montevallo. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. American Village — Independence Hall. Project: American Village —...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hillcrest High School Students Walk Out Over Alleged Limits on Black History Month Program

Students at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School organized a walkout Wednesday morning over alleged restrictions on their Black History Month Program. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, told the Thread her organization is still working with the school, its administrators and the Tuscaloosa County School System to separate fact from fiction. The gist of the matter is that some students report that administrators at Hillcrest told them their student-led Black History Month Program would not be allowed to reference anything that happened before 1970.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Yellowhammer News

Vehicles drive growth for Alabama’s export machine

Alabama-built vehicles are blazing a trail in the global economy, ranking as the state’s top export product and serving as a brand ambassador that landed in 73 foreign countries in 2021. More than $7.7 billion in Alabama vehicle exports were recorded in 2021, topping the total from pre-pandemic 2019...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Concerns raised about new requirements for teaching aides in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of Alabama's teaching aides are facing an uncertain future after the state handed down new requirements. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teaching aides across the state are being told they either have to obtain 48 hours of college credit or take three different assessments and make a certain score.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling

GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

