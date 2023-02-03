The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. A player in our group hit his ball into a tree, where it lodged three feet off the ground. The twist: the tree was in an area marked ground under repair. While he claimed free relief, others argued for a penalty stroke, since the ball was above the ground and utterly unplayable. —Michael T. Cumbea, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

1 DAY AGO