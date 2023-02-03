ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
WBAL Radio

North Korea party meeting set to discuss 'urgent' food issue

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country's economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push. North Korea’s official Korean Central...
The Comeback

Trump golf courses face major financial problem

Former president Donald Trump hailed Brexit during his 2016 presidential campaign. He might not have done that if he knew how much it would cost his golf courses based in the United Kingdom. Turnberry, in South Ayrshire, lost more than £3.7m million, according to the BBC. Eric Trump, son of the former president, blamed Brexit Read more... The post Trump golf courses face major financial problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
WBAL Radio

Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers called out, “Slowly, slowly,” as they lifted a man inch by inch from between slabs of collapsed concrete Monday in the Turkish province that was the epicenter of a devastating earthquake. His neck in a brace, the barefoot man was carried on...

