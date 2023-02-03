Read full article on original website
Advance Review: Hunters Become The Hunted In `Stranger Things- Tales From Hawkins’ #1
This new series may not break any new ground, but it’s an ample filler as we wait another year and a half for the final season of the Netflix show. This first issue may feature a familiar story, yet it’s one that fans will enjoy as they learn some more about the spooky happenings in the small town.
Maria Hill Makes Her Call On The Skrulls In ‘Secret Invasion’ #4 Preview
“Maria Hill has made her call about the Skrull—and now all the dominoes will fall according to her design. But Tony Stark disagrees with her decision…so Iron Man is going rogue! An action-packed issue culminates in a dramatic leap into the unknown you won’t see coming…and a no-win scenario leads to our shocking conclusion!”
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
Advance Review: A Disappointing Family Reunion In `Time Before Time’ #20
After telling more contained stories lately, this series seems to be back with complicated tales strewn across the timeline. It makes it sometimes difficult to know who is who and what their motivations are. Overall. It probably makes sense that a family reunion billions of years in the making wouldn’t...
Derrick Chew’s ‘Avengers’ #1 Variant Cover Showcases The Power Of The Scarlet Witch
As Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa prepare to kick off a new era of Avengers this May, fans all week long can get a sneak peek of the stunning variant covers that will grace the debut issue. Today, feast your eyes on superstar artist Derrick Chew’s breathtaking cover spotlighting Scarlet Witch.
Advance Review: Time Is Running Out In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
There are a lot of plot threads taking place in this penultimate issue, but the story is straightforward enough to keep up with everything. Visually, Heather Moore’s eye-popping colors truly define the look of the entire series. Overall. 8.5/10. The clock is ticking for Atticus Sloane. Sloane, a member...
Preview: ‘Godzilla- Monsters And Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #5, out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. It’s King Caesar and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah for the fate of the world! Both humanity and...
TV Review: ‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 8
Even when Velma starts to dive into the adventure side of investigating mysteries, it still can’t let go of the drama it’s built up. On one hand, it’s difficult to continually criticize a show for what it is. That’s kind of like being upset that a horror movie is scary. But Velma shows so much potential in other areas, it’s a shame it doesn’t focus on the macabre mysteries surrounding the story. Instead, it tries to push a character drama that completely takes away from its more appealing elements.
Nightmare Horror Features Large In ‘Ghost Rider’ #11 Preview
“HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they’re too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.”
Peter And Felicia Get Close In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #19 Preview
“Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! Surely, trouble won’t follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway… Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.”
Previewing ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #5 By Tom King and Phil Hester
“Beaten, bruised, and betrayed, Slam Bradley should have never gotten involved with the Waynes. With a tragic turn of events and a city on the edge of burning, can this hard-boiled private detective close an impossible case?”. Gotham City: Year One #5 is out Tuesday 7th February from DC Comics.
Dave Gibbons’ Personal Journey Through Comics: Previewing ‘Confabulation- An Anecdotal Autobiography’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography HC, dropping next week from Dave Gibbons. A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the worlds most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2318: Breath Mint?
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Back on track, back to giving you these 2000 AD previews before the Prog comes out – yes, radical, I know. So, welcome to Prog #2318 and the continuations of the five strips from last week – Judge Dredd follows the investigation to come face to face with alien bounty hunter Keeper Hag in ‘The Hagger They Fall‘, The Order return for one last series of historical strangeness in ‘Heart of Darkness’, and there’s two unbelievably good sci-fi epics to enjoy (and I very much am) in The Out and Proteus Vex. And yes, there’s more Joe Pineapples.
Cap Takes On The Falcon In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #10 Preview
CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf’s chemical attack, it’s up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be—and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.”
There’s A New Goblin In Town In ‘Red Goblin’ #1 Preview
“THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN! SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM!. Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?”
No More Goblins? Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #4
“Norman was handed his first losses throughout DARK WEB, but he’s not about to make it a habit. His first target? Jack O’Lantern. But is Norman still in someone else’s crosshairs? Will this new zeal lead him down the dark path that we all know he’s headed toward? You better believe it.”
Then And Now – Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #5
“Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?”. Namor the Sub-Mariner:...
It’s A Return To Kashyyyk In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 6
When Star Wars is broken down to its core, it’s essentially about fighting back against tyranny. A lot of times that message can be drowned out because of the franchise’s expanded universe. Between lightsabers, the Force, starship battles, and everything else that comes with a gigantic sci-fi space opera, the simple template that was generated in the first Star Wars movie can get muddled. Nevertheless, there’s a certain brilliance when Star Wars returns to this formula. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished.
Previewing ‘Miracle Man: The Silver Age’ #4 By Neil Gaiman And Mark Buckingham
“What are the Black Warpsmiths? Young Miracleman’s journey continues, and he finds companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself. They may not be the companions that Miracleman would have chosen, but will they be who Young Miracleman needs? Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham continue to reinvent not only this world, but all of comics while they’re at it.”
