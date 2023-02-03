Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Back on track, back to giving you these 2000 AD previews before the Prog comes out – yes, radical, I know. So, welcome to Prog #2318 and the continuations of the five strips from last week – Judge Dredd follows the investigation to come face to face with alien bounty hunter Keeper Hag in ‘The Hagger They Fall‘, The Order return for one last series of historical strangeness in ‘Heart of Darkness’, and there’s two unbelievably good sci-fi epics to enjoy (and I very much am) in The Out and Proteus Vex. And yes, there’s more Joe Pineapples.

1 DAY AGO