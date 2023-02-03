ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Carter files countersuit against 2 rape accusers

By Christine Samra
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has filed a countersuit against two women who claim he raped them in the early 2000s.

In December, Shannon “Shay” Ruth sued Carter after claiming he raped her when she was 17 years old back in 2001.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter accused of raping teen in 2001

Carter was also accused of rape by singer Melissa Schuman in 2017. The former member of the girl group Dream claimed he assaulted her in the early 2000s. However, the statute of limitations expired before charges could be filed.

The boy band member has denied both accusations.

Carter’s suit is now seeking more than $2.3 million against Ruth and Schuman. The suit claims that’s how much the “Everybody” singer lost out on following Ruth’s accusations.

The countersuit, obtained by People magazine , claimed that the two women have taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and used it to “launch a five-year conspiracy to ‘defame and vilify Carter and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter,'” the suit stated.

The lawsuit described both women as “opportunists” who want to “destroy innocent lives.”

Carter claimed Ruth was “coached by a father and daughter, Jerome and Melissa Schuman, to make false claims about him as part of an extortion attempt,” TMZ reported .

He claimed she has changed her story multiple times and said she initially claimed she was abused by someone else.

“As our Counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy,” Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz told the entertainment site. “He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused; in fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation.”

In response, Ruth’s attorney Mark Boskovich asked TMZ this question: “Why should Nick Carter be believed with his long history of abusing females? A jury will weigh the evidence and decide.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

