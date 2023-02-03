Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade
Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
Giants 7-round mock draft: Complete rundown of picks in every round | Here’s how Joe Schoen should bolster roster
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has to get through free agency before he knows exactly what he’ll do in the 2023 NFL Draft. But it’s never too early to speculate about what Schoen might do in his second draft on the job, as he tries to bolster coach Brian Daboll’s roster for a deeper playoff run.
If Giants’ Brian Daboll loses Mike Kafka to Cardinals, will he turn to ex-Eagles coach as play caller?
When DeMeco Ryans got the Texans’ head coaching job, it seemed entirely possible that Mike Kafka would return to the Giants for Year 2 as Brian Daboll’s play-calling offensive coordinator. But now, Kafka has a second interview lined up for the Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. So Daboll absolutely...
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni: Getting let go by Chiefs’ Andy Reid put me on road to Super Bowl
PHOENIX – As Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stood on the Super Bowl Opening Night stage Monday night with his team’s captains, they were joined by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his captains. The meeting brought back memories of another meeting — 10 years ago...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez commits to raucous PGA Tour Pro-Am
I’m not quite sure this is a good idea. The PGA Tour is preparing for its annual stop at TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The tournament regularly features the loudest and proudest crowds of the year lining the...
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Rams’ Mike LaFleur ‘proud’ of his run as Jets offensive coordinator
Mike LaFleur is now out in Los Angeles, but he’s happy with his time in New York. The New York Jets and their former offensive coordinator mutually agreed to part ways after this season, and LaFleur has joined the Rams to serve the same position. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Eagles posed for their Super Bowl portraits ... and they’re delightful
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a portrait of consistency this season: a 16-3 record, 7-1 against playoff teams, a quarterback who was 16-1 in games he started as he built the resume of an MVP candidate, a near-record 70 sacks and two blowout victories in the postseason. All of that...
If Giants want Eagles’ James Bradberry back after Super Bowl, he’s open to the idea
PHOENIX -- Eagles cornerback Darius Slay couldn’t believe his eyes and his ears. The prime meat of the NFL’s free-agent market had been picked over, the draft had passed and teams were heading into their spring minicamps when Slay got word that the Giants had released James Bradberry.
NFL insider has a Saquon Barkley update Giants fans should like
That’s what New York Giants fans are wondering about running back Saquon Barkley, who’s set to be a free agent when the new league year begins next month. Same goes for quarterback Daniel Jones, putting general manager Joe Schoen in an interesting spot. While he would like to re-sign both players, there’s only so much money to go around.
Giants were ‘butt-hurt’ by Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees
So much for a San Francisco treat. The Giants made no attempt to hide their desire to sign New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Money was no object for San Francisco, which was all-in on the 2022 American League MVP,...
Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75
Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
Yankees’ last 4 first-round picks highlight ranking of top 20 prospects
The latest New York Yankees prospect ranking is out. The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked the top 20 Yankees prospects, and the last four first-round picks make the list: No. 1 Anthony Volpe (2019), No. 7 Spencer Jones (2022) No. 8 Austin Wells (2020) and No. 15 Trey Sweeney (2021).
Yankees reliever hypes ‘talented’ bullpen
Baseball season is approaching. And reliever Lou Trivino thinks New York Yankees fans have a lot to look forward to with their bullpen. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said on MLB Network Radio:. “There’s a ton of talent. Gotta be some of the most talented arms...
