Android Headlines
A Google Chrome update will bring an important privacy feature
With every Google Chrome update comes some improvements, and the coming one will focus on privacy. Various sources have it that the Chrome browser for Android will be getting a new privacy feature. This feature is known as “quick delete” and will make its way to the Android community via an app update.
Android Headlines
Google Chrome Picture-in-Picture mode is getting more useful
While watching a video in the Chrome browser, some users rely on the picture-in-picture mode. This helps them leave the page where the video is playing whilst still watching the video. A small window pops up at the corner of the screen displaying the video while the viewer gets on with other things.
Android Headlines
Soon you can play PlayStation Vita games on your Android phone
The PlayStation Vita is coming to an Android phone near you, in the form an emulator launching for the platform later this week. According to Android Authority, PS Vita emulator Vita3K will be getting an Android release on February 12. The emulator’s creator, Macdu, confirms the release on the official Vita3K Discord channel. For enthusiasts of the PlayStation Vita, this is great news.
Android Headlines
Google launches Bard, powered by LaMDA, to take on ChatGPT
Google‘s ChatGPT competitor is officially here. The company is calling it Bard. The conversational AI service is currently experimental and only available to “trusted testers”. Google says a wider public rollout will follow in the coming weeks. Google launches Bard as its ChatGPT competitor. ChatGPT has taken...
Android Headlines
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings Google's Spatial Audio for under $200
OnePlus announced a handful of things today at its event, including the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These are their new “pro” earbuds, that also feature Google’s Spatial Audio and MelodyBoost dual drivers. Which are used to take the auditory experience to new heights. The company is...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch is getting the February security update
Last year, Google launched the Pixel Watch, and it’s a really nice piece of wearable hardware. Just as smartphones need to have software updates, smartwatches also need updates. Google is rolling out the February security update to its first smartwatch according to 9To5Google. The company also released the latest...
Android Headlines
February 2023 update fixes four Pixel bugs, over 40 vulnerabilities
Yesterday, Google released the February 2023 Android security patch for the Pixel lineup. The latest security update contains more than 40 vulnerability fixes. On top of those patches, the new update also brings four additional bug fixes and improvements to Pixel devices. According to an official release from the company,...
Android Headlines
Biometric authentication for Google Chrome aims to protect your passwords
In a bid to step up password protection, biometric authentication for Google Chrome is rolling out. This password protection feature is already available for certain applications on Android, helping to keep users’ data safe. Its implementation on Google Chrome will help protect user passwords present on the platform. According...
Android Headlines
Google's Pixel Watch is back on sale, just $299
Just a few months after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is back on sale, at its all-time lowest price. It is now $50 off on both models. So the WiFi version is $299, and the LTE is $349. That brings them down to their Black Friday pricing, from last November.
Android Headlines
What is Samsung's Studio Mode?
Samsung just announced its new series of powerful windows-powered Galaxy Books. The Galaxy Book 3 series of Windows computers boast a host of powerful and exciting features. One such feature is called Studio Mode. This mode is designed for people who typically make video calls for their meetings. But, what is Studio Mode, and should you use it? Let’s dive into it.
Android Headlines
The troubled story behind AetherSX2 – and 3 other Android emulators You Can Try Out
In a gaming world where everyone seems to be obsessed with the next major release, sometimes it’s nice to just take a trip down memory lane. Android emulators are a superb way of doing this, letting us play some of our nostalgic childhood favorites long after their developers have moved on to bigger and better things. Functioning in tandem with our Android browser, they’re a popular part of the gaming world.
Android Headlines
Elon Musk says Twitter API will remain free for bots with 'good content'
Ever since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the social media giant has been on a rollercoaster ride of changes and new features aimed at paying off Musk’s $44 billion investment, including the shutting down of the free access to its API starting February 9. However, just days before the deadline, CEO Musk made a surprising announcement via Twitter, stating that bots will still have access to the light, write-only API as long as they produce “good content.”
Android Headlines
January update available for Galaxy S10 & S20 FE 5G in the US
Samsung‘s January 2023 security update is available for a host of Galaxy smartphones in the US. The new security release is rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. These phones have already picked up the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in most markets. It patches more than 70 security vulnerabilities, the vast majority of which were labeled “high-severity” issues by Google and Samsung.
Android Headlines
Major Telegram update brings emoji profile pictures and more
Telegram has announced a major new update. The popular messaging app is getting a host of new features and improvements, including emoji profile pictures. The update should be available to users globally over the next few days. Telegram’s first update of the year brings as many as ten major features....
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched quite recently, and we used it for a while now. We’ve already compared it to both its predecessor, and the best Apple has to offer at the moment. It’s time to pit it against Google’s flagship. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. This should make for an interesting comparison, especially in the camera department.
Android Headlines
Future iPhones may finally get reverse wireless charging
Future iPhones may finally get reverse wireless charging, as Apple seemingly started working on it. Reverse wireless charging has been around since 2018, and many smartphones offer it these days, not a single iPhone, though. Future iPhones could finally get reverse wireless charging, years after Android phones. Samsung’s Galaxy S...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones use Lightroom as default RAW photo editor
Samsung has teamed up with Adobe to exclusively use its Lightroom software to handle RAW images on Galaxy S23 phones. This partnership makes the new Galaxy flagships the ideal tool for advanced smartphone photography enthusiasts and pros. Most of us usually capture photos in JPEG format on our smartphones. They...
Android Headlines
You can watch global OnePlus 11 launch event live!
The global variant of the OnePlus 11 will become official later today. OnePlus will live stream the show, so you can watch the company announce the global OnePlus 11 variant live. OnePlus will live stream its global OnePlus 11 launch event, you can watch it live!. The event will kick...
Android Headlines
Twitter blocks free access to its API, paid version coming soon
Last month, Twitter abruptly blocked several third-party clients citing “API rules”. The move put many popular third-party Twitter apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific out of business. Thankfully, it’s not permanent. Twitter will allow these platforms to access its API (application programming interface) again. But there’s a caveat. It will no longer be available for free. Developers will have to pay to use its Twitter API.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 Concept will be presented at MWC 2023
Last month, a well-known tipster suggested that a new ‘Concept’ phone from OnePlus is coming at MWC 2023. The company just confirmed it. The ‘OnePlus 11 Concept’ will be presented at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. OnePlus announced as much during its Cloud 11 event yesterday. During...
