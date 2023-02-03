Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Drones, Aliens and Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Born Inside of Slavery - Mary FieldsCharleston News Link
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
Judge: Deceased witness's testimony will be allowed at trial of teens accused of crime spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Past, recorded testimony of a young witness who is now dead can be offered this spring when two young men go on trial for a crime spree that included the ambush killing of an Austin-East High School student, a judge has ruled. Judge Steve Sword said...
THP: Man who ran from troopers after Campbell Co. crash in custody, facing assault charge
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man was in custody as of Saturday morning, after they said he crashed on I-75 in Campbell County and then ran into the woods the morning of Feb. 3. They said a trooper received a call about the...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Man sent to prison for killing teen girl in Smoky Mountains Spur car crash
The family of a 19-year-old Ohio girl killed from injuries sustained in a crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were present when the driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Testimony from prosecutors in federal court said data from the automobile driven by Bryce Allen Axline, 21,...
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Mark Venson, 56, of Knoxville and has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing. Venson was booked Monday night at […]
CCSO: Man arrested, charged after shooting in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Tennessee — Officers with Campbell County Sheriff's Office and LaFollette Police Department arrested a man after a shooting in the White Oak community on Saturday. Larry Edward Lovitt II, 29, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, CCSO said. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a...
Redhead Murders: Students help identify more victims in decades old case
New research from high school students in Tennessee shows a single person could be responsible for a string of killings known as the "Redhead Murders."
KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
WYSH AM 1380
THP captures suspect after lengthy search
A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
WATE
THP: Pedestrian killed while walking across highway in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the highway in Morgan County on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. In the report, law enforcement responded around 12:05 p.m. after 81-year-old Wade Nance was hit when crossing over...
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
crossvillenews1st.com
TWO ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN HOMESTEADS
1:30 this afternoon police initated a high speed chase of a suspect from Crossville four miles out 127 south onto highway 68. The suspect crashed their car at the intersection of Hwy 68 and Sawmill Road. Two suspects were arrested at the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital but those two were not the suspects.
wvlt.tv
DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was convicted of two counts of invasion of privacy and one count of assault after he tried to undress an 11-year-old while she slept, according to a release from District Attorney Charme Allen. The man, Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32, was staying at the victim’s...
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
Comments / 0