Sweetwater, TN

WATE

Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Mark Venson, 56, of Knoxville and has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing. Venson was booked Monday night at […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CCSO: Man arrested, charged after shooting in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Tennessee — Officers with Campbell County Sheriff's Office and LaFollette Police Department arrested a man after a shooting in the White Oak community on Saturday. Larry Edward Lovitt II, 29, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, CCSO said. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP captures suspect after lengthy search

A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN HOMESTEADS

1:30 this afternoon police initated a high speed chase of a suspect from Crossville four miles out 127 south onto highway 68. The suspect crashed their car at the intersection of Hwy 68 and Sawmill Road. Two suspects were arrested at the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital but those two were not the suspects.
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN

