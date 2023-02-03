It might be a short visit to the top 10 for Marquette. The Golden Eagles climbed to the number 10 spot in both the Coaches and AP college basketball poll this week but they found life on the road in the Big East is hard. Marquette fell to 21st ranked Connecticut Tuesday night 87-42. The Golden Eagles were dominated in the first half by the Huskies who built a 46-29 lead by halftime. Tyler Kolek led Marquette with 17 points. It was a cool night from beyond the arc as Marquette made just 5 of 21 three point attempts. Nearly all the misses were chased down by Connecticut as they outrebounded Marquette 48-24, pulling down a whopping 21 offensive rebounds. The Golden Eagles slip to 19-6 overall, 11-3 in the Big East dropping them into second place, a half game behind idle Xavier. Marquette is back on the road against last place Georgetown this weekend.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO