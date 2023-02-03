Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
String of Vehicle Thefts Launches Investigation in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the...
Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
Brown County Deputies to Bring Double Murder Suspect Back to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. will send deputies to Arkansas to retrieve murder suspect Richard Sotka, but a timeline for his return has not been finalized. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Jan. 29 at a home on...
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Wrightstown Teenager’s Family Raises Funds for Funeral Costs
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The family of a Wrightstown teenager is raising funds for her funeral, after the 17-year-old was found dead last week. After law enforcement searched for Daniela Velazquez for several days, she was found on Jan. 31, with sheriff’s officials saying she likely died of hypothermia.
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
Oshkosh School to Have Increased Security After Student Allegedly Brings Gun to School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There will be increased police presence at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh on Tuesday, after a student allegedly brought a gun to school Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says a school resource officer was advised on Monday that a student had brought a gun...
One Person Rescued from Fond du Lac House Fire
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Once firefighters arrived, there was flames coming through the roof. Firefighters searched...
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
11 Rescued From Ice Floes in Southern Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from ice floes that broke away from Door County’s shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on ice floes shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
Howard Voters to See Public Safety Referendum on April Ballot
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County...
Part of Highway 55 near Seymour Shut Down as Crews Called to Fire
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire call shut down a stretch of Highway 55 near Seymour on Monday. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Highway 55 was closed at Gardner Road while crews worked at the scene. The original notification was sent just after 11:20 a.m., and the State Patrol issued a notification just after 1:10 p.m. saying it was cleared.
Crews Install Concrete Barriers Along Dangerous Green Bay Intersection
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are working to put in concrete barriers along Packerland Drive, south of West Mason Street. The intersection is considered to be one of the most dangerous in Brown County. Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, says that this will eliminate the high rate...
Emotional Farewell For Family And Soldiers
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A farewell ceremony in Neenah Friday was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. “It’s kind of hard I guess to really express — I’m sure you guys don’t know the type of...
Flag Debate Comes To An Abrupt End
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a city council tie Tuesday night, deciding the city should not further pursue a policy for flagpoles. Last summer, a pride flag was raised on the city hall flagpole for the first time. Since then, city council members have been discussing a policy for which flags should be flown on city poles.
Early Voting Underway Ahead Of Primary Election
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current...
Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises Receives Regional Environmental Stewardship Award
NEW ORLEANS – The joint operation of Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises, LLC, in Oakfield, Wis. was selected as one of seven regional winners of the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP). The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, made the announcement...
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance elects new board members at annual meeting
CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA), a farmer-led conservation group, held its annual meeting on Jan. 24. Nearly 40 farmers, industry leaders and community members gathered to learn about the group’s continued effort to grow conservation practices throughout the county. CCASA president John Schwarz shared...
Marquette upset at Connecticut
It might be a short visit to the top 10 for Marquette. The Golden Eagles climbed to the number 10 spot in both the Coaches and AP college basketball poll this week but they found life on the road in the Big East is hard. Marquette fell to 21st ranked Connecticut Tuesday night 87-42. The Golden Eagles were dominated in the first half by the Huskies who built a 46-29 lead by halftime. Tyler Kolek led Marquette with 17 points. It was a cool night from beyond the arc as Marquette made just 5 of 21 three point attempts. Nearly all the misses were chased down by Connecticut as they outrebounded Marquette 48-24, pulling down a whopping 21 offensive rebounds. The Golden Eagles slip to 19-6 overall, 11-3 in the Big East dropping them into second place, a half game behind idle Xavier. Marquette is back on the road against last place Georgetown this weekend.
