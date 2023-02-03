Read full article on original website
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
Request free native tree and shrub seedlings through Adams County Planting Partnership beginning Feb. 27
The Adams County Planting Partnership—an initiative of the Adams County Conservation District and the Watershed Alliance of Adams County—has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute more than 10,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings this spring to Adams County residents who request them.
Ag Officials Confirm Avian Flu Outbreak At Two Facilities In Pennsylvania
For the first time in 2023, the avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that two flocks in Lancaster County were impacted. One happened at a commercial duck facility with 33,000 ducks in their flock. The other impacted 3,200 ducks at a farm. Ag officials...
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Mt. Lebanon School District to honor late principal Brian McFeeley with skywalk, signage
The walkway connecting Mt. Lebanon High School’s academic and athletic buildings will be renamed McFeeley Way in honor of late high school principal Brian McFeeley, who passed in March 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Not only will the Skywalk bear McFeeley’s name, it will also honor his...
ACCOG elects new officers and shares action priorities
The Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG), which includes representatives from boroughs, townships, and school districts around the county who work together to identify, discuss, and study regional issues and opportunities, has elected new officers. Mount Joy Township Supervisor Terry Scholle was elected president and Carroll Valley Mayor Ron Harris...
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Obituary: Joanne M. Hinkle
Joanne M. Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, Augus…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
Obituary: Hazel Jacoby
Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
Obituary: Milton ‘Babe’ Moyer
Milton D. âBabeâ Moyer, 95, Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born Jersey Shore PA March 19 1927; parents Gordon and Eva Moyer. Graduated from Gettysburg High School class of 1946 and from Lycoming College in 1951.
Obituary: Gary Walter Underwood, Sr.
Gary Walter Underwood, Sr. 76, of Littlestown, PA died Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born January 17, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late Walter Ambler Underwood and Phyllis Elaine (Walters) Underwood. Gary worked for J. Schoeneman in Owings Mills, MD until they closed then worked as a doorman...
Selecting large-print books for the library
One of the best pieces of my job is selecting books to purchase for the Adams County Library System. I think I can speak for my colleagues when I say there is great joy in connecting the community with a new favorite book or author, as well as making sure the latest by a very popular author is in the library system.
Obituary: Janet E. Smith
Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October 29 1952 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and Betty A. Sterner Runk. Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October...
New details released by police in pre-planned suicides of York County family
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department have released more details into the pre-planned suicides of the Daub family. The lead investigator, Detective Timothy Fink, released the following information on Friday:. According to a written document left behind by Deborah Daub she speaks of a...
Obituary: Ruth M. Baker
Uth M. (Kinnunen) Baker passed away on Monday, January 30 at age 90. She was the wife of Ralph W Baker Sr. both of Gettysburg. She was born in the Bronx, NY on April 13, 1932 to Matti and Hanna (Pouttu) Kinnunen, she was a first generation Finnish American. At age 10 they moved to Worcester, Mass., she graduated from Worcester High School and entered nurses training at Worcester Memorial Hospital graduating in 1953 as an RN. She headed south to Florida, bought a car and worked her way to California and back to Florida where she met the Amy family. Mrs. Amy was also an RN and invited her to come to Saegertown, PA. Ralph met the Amys in 1957 while home on leave from the Coast Guard. Unbeknownst to Ralph, the Amys had been promoting him to Ruth long before they met in church the 1st Sunday in February of 1959. Six months later they were married in Paxton, Mass by Ralphâs father the Reverend Ralph Baker and Ruthâs Great Uncle the Reverend Holkaunen from Finland. After raising 3 children in Hanover Pa, she went back to work at the Hanover VNA. After several years, the National VNA started to certify nurses in certain fields starting with Geriatric Specialties. Ruth completed 4 case studies and passed a 6 hour written test in Philadelphia and became the 17th nurse in the United States to be certified as a Geriatric Nurse Specialist. She was promoted to Director of Patient care at the VNA and later became certified as a VNA Administrator. She was given the task in the 1970âs to develop and set up a Hospice Program which was a new concept in Home Care. She became a patient in this very system. After retirement in 1993, she and Ralph spent several winters in Myrtle Beach and spent 7 weeks driving to California and back. They spent 64 wonderful years together. She is survived by Ralph and her 3 children, Barbara Edwards (David Spertzel), Betsy Peck (Billy Peck) and Ralph W Baker Jr. (Darby Baker), 5 grandchildren and 5 Â½ great grandchildren. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Allen. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 and Adams County Office for Aging/Meals on Wheels, 318 W Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. And from Ruthâs family, a very special thank you to Ruthâs hospice aide Marsha Spangler, who has 40 years of service with the VNA. She was hired by Ruth in 1983 and all these years later took such loving care of her. Also to Norma, Ruthâs nurse for over 18 monthsâ¦.Two truly special woman. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfu.
