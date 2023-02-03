Read full article on original website
Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
String of Vehicle Thefts Launches Investigation in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the...
Appleton Police Attempting to Locate Person of Interest in Briarcliff Homicide
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of N. Briarcliff Drive. The Appleton Police Department has identified Yia...
Gun, Ammunition Found in Neenah High School Student’s Backpack
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student’s belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.
Brown County Deputies to Bring Double Murder Suspect Back to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. will send deputies to Arkansas to retrieve murder suspect Richard Sotka, but a timeline for his return has not been finalized. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Jan. 29 at a home on...
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Oshkosh School to Have Increased Security After Student Allegedly Brings Gun to School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There will be increased police presence at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh on Tuesday, after a student allegedly brought a gun to school Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says a school resource officer was advised on Monday that a student had brought a gun...
30 Fire Departments Respond to Scrap Pile Fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties responded to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. Assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the call for the fire at B&B Metals Processing came in just after 1 p.m. 30 fire...
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
Part of Highway 55 near Seymour Shut Down as Crews Called to Fire
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire call shut down a stretch of Highway 55 near Seymour on Monday. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Highway 55 was closed at Gardner Road while crews worked at the scene. The original notification was sent just after 11:20 a.m., and the State Patrol issued a notification just after 1:10 p.m. saying it was cleared.
Emotional Farewell For Family And Soldiers
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A farewell ceremony in Neenah Friday was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. “It’s kind of hard I guess to really express — I’m sure you guys don’t know the type of...
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
Crews Install Concrete Barriers Along Dangerous Green Bay Intersection
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are working to put in concrete barriers along Packerland Drive, south of West Mason Street. The intersection is considered to be one of the most dangerous in Brown County. Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, says that this will eliminate the high rate...
Howard Voters to See Public Safety Referendum on April Ballot
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County...
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
Pulaski Band Prepares For Cross-Country Road Trip
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The annual Rose Parade in Pasadena is 11 months away, but the Pulaski Music Program is preparing now. It held its biggest fundraiser Sunday, with proceeds going to help send the band and choir to the big event in California. For the first time ever,...
Class Is Finally In Session
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some students in Menominee, Mich. walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
Early Voting Underway Ahead Of Primary Election
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current...
Hot and cold Phoenix
The Green Bay Phoenix women remain tied for the Horizon League regular season lead with a handful of games to go after another impressive road victory on Sunday. GB rolled over Oakland 70-50 with Bailey Butler putting up 16 points to go along with 9 assists. The Lady Phoenix share first place in the Horizon with Cleveland State at 12-2, they improved to 19-4 overall.
