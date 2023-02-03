Read full article on original website
Giants 7-round mock draft: Complete rundown of picks in every round | Here’s how Joe Schoen should bolster roster
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has to get through free agency before he knows exactly what he’ll do in the 2023 NFL Draft. But it’s never too early to speculate about what Schoen might do in his second draft on the job, as he tries to bolster coach Brian Daboll’s roster for a deeper playoff run.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman rips Carson Wentz: ‘If you’re worried about competition ... you’re probably not the right guy’
With a championship ring already on his finger, a second Super Bowl appearance in five years looming on Sunday, and his franchise quarterback headed for a $40 million a year (or more) contract, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman felt this was a good time to unload on his former No. 1 pick, quarterback Carson Wentz.
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade
Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
What did (possibly) drunk NFL Hall of Famer say to woman to get yanked from Super Bowl coverage?
The Playmaker had a front row seat for the Super Bowl. But instead he’ll have to watch the game from home like the rest of us. That’s because when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin won’t be with his NFL Network colleagues.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni: Getting let go by Chiefs’ Andy Reid put me on road to Super Bowl
PHOENIX – As Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stood on the Super Bowl Opening Night stage Monday night with his team’s captains, they were joined by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his captains. The meeting brought back memories of another meeting — 10 years ago...
Look out, Tom Brady. Jersey’s team at Super Bowl LVII might wreck your plans again | Politi
PHOENIX — An underdog team from New Jersey has arrived in the Arizona desert ready to steal a slice of NFL history from a heavily favored New England icon — but wait, before your eyes glaze over, just know that this story is not that story. No helmet...
If Giants’ Brian Daboll loses Mike Kafka to Cardinals, will he turn to ex-Eagles coach as play caller?
When DeMeco Ryans got the Texans’ head coaching job, it seemed entirely possible that Mike Kafka would return to the Giants for Year 2 as Brian Daboll’s play-calling offensive coordinator. But now, Kafka has a second interview lined up for the Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. So Daboll absolutely...
Ex-Rutgers star receives NFL Combine invite
Adam Korsak will get his chance to audition for the NFL next month. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history received an invite to the NFL Combine, the league announced Wednesday. Korsak is the only Scarlet Knight among the 319 prospects to receive an invite this year. It marks the...
Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo could dial up old Giants Super Bowl game plan vs. Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion. And it he wants to win a third ring, he should probably revisit his first Super Bowl victory. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Spagnuolo was the Giants defensive coordinator when New York upset the...
NFL insider has a Saquon Barkley update Giants fans should like
That’s what New York Giants fans are wondering about running back Saquon Barkley, who’s set to be a free agent when the new league year begins next month. Same goes for quarterback Daniel Jones, putting general manager Joe Schoen in an interesting spot. While he would like to re-sign both players, there’s only so much money to go around.
Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75
Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
If Giants want Eagles’ James Bradberry back after Super Bowl, he’s open to the idea
PHOENIX -- Eagles cornerback Darius Slay couldn’t believe his eyes and his ears. The prime meat of the NFL’s free-agent market had been picked over, the draft had passed and teams were heading into their spring minicamps when Slay got word that the Giants had released James Bradberry.
Rams’ Mike LaFleur ‘proud’ of his run as Jets offensive coordinator
Mike LaFleur is now out in Los Angeles, but he’s happy with his time in New York. The New York Jets and their former offensive coordinator mutually agreed to part ways after this season, and LaFleur has joined the Rams to serve the same position. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler facing ‘very serious’ medical crisis
Monday, Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke. The WWE Hall of Fame wrestler also underwent surgery and is recovering in a Florida hospital, reports Florida Action News 5. Lawler, 73, suffered from the stroke in his home in Fort Myers. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
