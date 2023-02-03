ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Rent prices skyrocketed 20-40% in 14 N.J. counties since start of pandemic

Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson

Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City

A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City to miss St. Patrick’s Day parade for a 4th year. Blame the boardwalk.

Atlantic City is not having a St. Patrick’s Day parade for a fourth consecutive year amid structural concerns with the city’s iconic boardwalk. While the first two cancellations were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boardwalk’s condition prompted the city to propose an alternative route last year that parade organizers rejected, citing additional costs and logistical hurdles.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot during robbery at N.J. gas station, cops say

A 50-year-old man was critically injured during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Lindenwold on Monday night, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. at the Gastrol station on East Gibbsboro Road, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The victim, a Marlton resident,...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

