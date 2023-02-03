Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
Rent prices skyrocketed 20-40% in 14 N.J. counties since start of pandemic
Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
N.J. has ZERO Michelin-starred restaurants. These 11 amazing spots deserve the award.
The Michelin Guide, the biggest name in fine dining, recently announced a new round of New York restaurants that had earned coveted Michelin stars. And again, New Jersey was left off the prestigious list. This means there are still no New Jersey restaurants with Michelin stars. Zero, zilch.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Historic Jersey Shore church sold for $1.7M to developer suing city over plans to demolish it
A 142-year-old historic church in Asbury Park that is at the center of a lawsuit over plans to knock it down and build luxury houses was sold last week to the developer for $1.7 million, the listing agent confirmed. JLD Investment Group closed on the purchase of Holy Spirit Church...
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.
A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
PSE&G employee shot to death at N.J. office by ex-co-worker, who then killed himself, cops say
A PSE&G employee was shot and killed by a former co-worker in the parking lot of a company building in Somerset County on Wednesday, a short time before the gunman took his own life in a neighboring town, officials said. Gary T. Curtis shot Russell D. Heller outside the building...
A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson
Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
Mom of girl targeted for killing lanternflies to speak at N.J. town hall on racial bias
When Helen Archontou, the chief executive officer of the YWCA of Northern New Jersey, heard 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson’s story last fall, she shared it with her son and daughter, who are the same age as the Essex County girl. Bobbi’s family accused a neighbor of racial bias last year...
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave in Kearny
A kindergarten teacher at a Jersey City charter school has been found dead in a shallow grave, authorities said Wednesday. The body of Luz Hernandez, 33, a mother of three, was located Tuesday in the area of area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Open mic with Kennedy Dancers, dancing at SMUSH Gallery, more in Hudson this week
Kenney Dancers, Inc. is having its first fundraising event of the year, Bare Soles – Café Open Mic Night, on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Bare Soles is an evening of dance, music, spoken word, and visual arts! Each month we’ll be having an incubator variety show of singers, song writers, dancers, comedians, magicians, and more.
Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City
A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
Atlantic City to miss St. Patrick’s Day parade for a 4th year. Blame the boardwalk.
Atlantic City is not having a St. Patrick’s Day parade for a fourth consecutive year amid structural concerns with the city’s iconic boardwalk. While the first two cancellations were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boardwalk’s condition prompted the city to propose an alternative route last year that parade organizers rejected, citing additional costs and logistical hurdles.
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Man shot during robbery at N.J. gas station, cops say
A 50-year-old man was critically injured during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Lindenwold on Monday night, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. at the Gastrol station on East Gibbsboro Road, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The victim, a Marlton resident,...
Prosecutors seek to block records requests in Sayreville councilwoman’s killing
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is going to court to prevent media organizations, including NJ Advance Media, from receiving documents and videos related to last week’s killing of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. The prosecutor’s office asserts releasing records including police body camera footage, police vehicle dash cam video,...
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0