Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: It's almost perfect!
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't appear to be a big upgrade, but the sum of all of its incremental upgrades makes it a huge upgrade. Samsung provided AndroidHeadlines with a green Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB/512GB) model to review. Samsung did not see this review before publishing. Samsung’s Galaxy S series...
Android Headlines
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings Google's Spatial Audio for under $200
OnePlus announced a handful of things today at its event, including the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These are their new “pro” earbuds, that also feature Google’s Spatial Audio and MelodyBoost dual drivers. Which are used to take the auditory experience to new heights. The company is...
Android Headlines
Dell to lay off 6,650 employees amid declining PC sales
The ongoing global economic headwinds have spared none. Several tech companies have reduced their workforce to cut operational costs and stay afloat during this economic downturn. Alphabet (Google), Amazon, HP, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Twitter, and many others have announced mass layoffs in recent weeks, impacting thousands of people. Dell has now joined the wave. The Texas-based PC maker will lay off approximately five percent of its global workforce, or about 6,650 employees.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched quite recently, and we used it for a while now. We’ve already compared it to both its predecessor, and the best Apple has to offer at the moment. It’s time to pit it against Google’s flagship. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. This should make for an interesting comparison, especially in the camera department.
Android Headlines
What is Samsung's Studio Mode?
Samsung just announced its new series of powerful windows-powered Galaxy Books. The Galaxy Book 3 series of Windows computers boast a host of powerful and exciting features. One such feature is called Studio Mode. This mode is designed for people who typically make video calls for their meetings. But, what is Studio Mode, and should you use it? Let’s dive into it.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Android Headlines
February 2023 update fixes four Pixel bugs, over 40 vulnerabilities
Yesterday, Google released the February 2023 Android security patch for the Pixel lineup. The latest security update contains more than 40 vulnerability fixes. On top of those patches, the new update also brings four additional bug fixes and improvements to Pixel devices. According to an official release from the company,...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 Review: A refined masterpiece
The OnePlus 11 is an early candidate for smartphone of the year!. OnePlus provided us with a OnePlus 11 to review. This is the 16GB/256GB model. We’ve been using this phone for about a month before writing this review. Over the past few years, OnePlus has sort of lost...
Android Headlines
Test shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra charges faster than S22 Ultra
Samsung‘s latest flagships come with the same charging speed rating as the 2022 models. The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra charge at a maximum speed of 45W, while the base Galaxy S23 model tops out at 25W. However, the new phones still appear to charge faster than their respective predecessors.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 eats up a lot of internal storage out of the box
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 flagships have an unusual problem. The phones eat up too much storage space out of the box, giving users less storage to work with. Depending on the market, the system files on the Galaxy S23 trio occupy more than 60GB of internal storage. The Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Samsung FlexMirror could be a reflective folding display
Samsung may have a new type of flexible or folding display in the works. The company’s display manufacturing division Samsung Display recently applied for a trademark for the brand “FlexMirror”. The name suggests the product will be a flexible panel with reflective properties. But details are scarce, so we can’t confirm anything.
Android Headlines
Comparing the Galaxy Book 3 computers
Samsung unveiled three new powerful Galaxy Books during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event,(if you want a fast track to pre-order them, click here) and we’re all excited about them. If you’re a potential buyer, you’d want to know how these devices compare to each other, right? Well, here’s a comparison between all of the Galaxy Book 3 computers.
Android Headlines
Google Fi supports eSIM on Galaxy S23 & more Samsung devices
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 phones support eSIM on Google Fi. The carrier is also offering the functionality on a host of other Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Google Fi...
Android Headlines
iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an extremely bright display
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have the brightest displays around, as far as smartphones are concerned. These displays cap out at 2,000 nits. Well, the iPhone 15 Pro Max looks to beat that, as it’s rumored to feature an extremely bright display that goes up to 2,500 nits.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 unveiled with surprisingly affordable price tag
OnePlus 11 is finally official. After being announced in China last month, the newest smartphone from OnePlus is going global. The OnePlus 11 is pretty impressively priced, to be quite honest. The OnePlus 11 starts at $699, which undercuts its biggest rival, Samsung’s Galaxy S23, by a few hundred bucks.
Android Headlines
You can watch global OnePlus 11 launch event live!
The global variant of the OnePlus 11 will become official later today. OnePlus will live stream the show, so you can watch the company announce the global OnePlus 11 variant live. OnePlus will live stream its global OnePlus 11 launch event, you can watch it live!. The event will kick...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R wallpapers are up for grabs early
The OnePlus 11R is expected to launch later today, alongside the OnePlus 11. Despite the fact the OnePlus 11R is not yet official, its wallpapers have surfaced, and you can already download them. The OnePlus 11R wallpapers are available to download prior to launch. Now, the three base colors for...
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Pad will have accessories, and one is a stylus
OnePlus is only a day away from announcing its latest team of products, and one of them is the long-rumored OnePlus Pad. The company has been drip-feeding its fans teasers of this tablet, and it just released its next teaser. According to the latest teaser (via GSM Arena), the OnePlus Pad will come with some accessories.
Android Headlines
For better or worse, new Exynos flagship SoC may be in the works
Samsung didn’t launch a successor to its Exynos 2200 chipset that powers last year’s Galaxy S22 phones in some markets, including Europe. There have been a few rumors about an Exynos 2300, but those didn’t materialize. Perhaps because the company decided to go all-in with Snapdragon on the Galaxy S23 series. However, that doesn’t mean the Korean behemoth has stopped working on new in-house flagship chipsets. Industry insiders are saying that the Exynos 2400 is already in development.
Android Headlines
First OPPO Find N3 rumor is already here, major camera boost tipped
The very first OPPO Find N3 rumor has already appeared, and it suggests we’re in for a major camera boost. This rumor actually comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. The OPPO Find N2 launched not long ago, so it’s odd to see a rumor regarding its...
