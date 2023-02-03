Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house.
A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house.Photo byRODNAE Productions/ Pexels. A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Man Wins Millions of Dollars and Gives His Ex-wife a "Significant Amount" Angering His Current Girlfriend
Only 1.1% of people can say they have more than a million dollars in their bank account. One man joined the ranks after winning an unspecified amount (though he admits it's "in the millions").
netflixjunkie.com
USUAL SUSPECT: Kanye West Under Fire Once Again, for Allegedly Throwing Away a Woman’s Phone
Kanye West is not very pleased with the paparazzi following him. In a rage, the singer acted out on one of the photographers clicking him. Now, a celebrity’s relationship with the paparazzi is a mixed one. It all depends on the situation that the celebrity is in. For Ye, he has been enjoying his new marriage in private.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Los Angeles Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal with Harry -O Co-Sign
it's been announced that Tory lanez has retained 2 Pac's former attorney in hopes of appeal. David Kenner most known for the representation of Tupac Shakur in which he had Shakur's release solidified based on appeal has now entered the arena. On December 23rd of 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Female Rapper Megan Thee stallion after leaving a private gathering with Kylie Jenner in LA. Up into the trial, spectators were lost in the shadow of the media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
My Uncle saw his girlfriend talking to another man. This is how he handled the confrontation (Opinion)
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Back when my uncle was a young man, he was in love with a certain woman. My grandmother did not approve of this woman because of the ways she interacted in society. Being from the old school, my grandmother was of the opinion that women should be seen and not heard too much of.
Black Mormon Told They Can't Marry White Members Because 'Seed is Cursed'
Former Mormon Channel Achenbach detailed her experiences to the "Mormon Stories Podcast."
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Ne-Yo To Pay Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Over $1.6 Million In Divorce Settlement
The couple spilt last year.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
DJ Mustard Fires Back At Ex-Wife, Claims He's Footing The Bill For Her $2k Monthly Lambo Payment Post-Split
DJ Mustard vehemently denied his ex-wife Chanel Thierry's claims he's been skimping her out of the money she is owed in a shocking court filing, RadarOnline.com has learned. The record producer and beatmaker (real name: Dijon Isaiah McFarlane) claimed his ex is making the divorce process difficult while he continues to foot the bill for several of her living expenses, as well as costs related to their three children.In his latest filing, Mustard seeks joint legal and physical custody of his minor children, including having equal rights to make important educational and medical decisions. The chart-topping musician stated he is...
Offset responds to criticism of Takeoff relationship after Grammys tribute: 'I don't know you'
Offset is defending himself against criticisms of his relationship with his Migos collaborator Takeoff following Quavo's Grammys tribute.
HipHopDX.com
Bubba Sparxxx Admits To Selling Out With ‘Ms. New Booty’: ‘I Made A Money Grab’
Bubba Sparxxx had a huge hit on his hands with his 2005 single “Ms. New Booty” – but he’s admitted the song was really more of a money grab for him than anything else. The Georgia native made the admission in an interview with VladTV published on Wednesday (February 1). While noting that his other works, like his sophomore effort Deliverance, were really true to who he was, Bubba explained how the Mr. Collipark-produced single was birthed out of a desire to get more club money.
CNBC
This 35-year-old mom built a side hustle that brings in $240,000 a month: ‘I only work 4 hours a day now’
In 2008, I started a photography side hustle from my dorm room. My goal was to become a professional photographer. It wasn't easy, especially at the height of the recession, but I'm glad I never gave up. Today, at 35, I'm a self-made millionaire and run a wedding photography and...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Shocks Fans By Admitting $4K Per Week Lean Habit
Lil Baby’s 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez admitted to spending four figures on a weekly lean habit last year; the clip has now gone viral and fans are shocked by the admission. Rylo made the revelation in an interview with Awaiz Dawave but this portion of their chat seemed to catch fire on social media this week.
Comments / 4