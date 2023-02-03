ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Source Money

Los Angeles Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal with Harry -O Co-Sign

it's been announced that Tory lanez has retained 2 Pac's former attorney in hopes of appeal. David Kenner most known for the representation of Tupac Shakur in which he had Shakur's release solidified based on appeal has now entered the arena. On December 23rd of 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Female Rapper Megan Thee stallion after leaving a private gathering with Kylie Jenner in LA. Up into the trial, spectators were lost in the shadow of the media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers

50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
RadarOnline

DJ Mustard Fires Back At Ex-Wife, Claims He's Footing The Bill For Her $2k Monthly Lambo Payment Post-Split

DJ Mustard vehemently denied his ex-wife Chanel Thierry's claims he's been skimping her out of the money she is owed in a shocking court filing, RadarOnline.com has learned. The record producer and beatmaker (real name: Dijon Isaiah McFarlane) claimed his ex is making the divorce process difficult while he continues to foot the bill for several of her living expenses, as well as costs related to their three children.In his latest filing, Mustard seeks joint legal and physical custody of his minor children, including having equal rights to make important educational and medical decisions. The chart-topping musician stated he is...
HipHopDX.com

Bubba Sparxxx Admits To Selling Out With ‘Ms. New Booty’: ‘I Made A Money Grab’

Bubba Sparxxx had a huge hit on his hands with his 2005 single “Ms. New Booty” – but he’s admitted the song was really more of a money grab for him than anything else. The Georgia native made the admission in an interview with VladTV published on Wednesday (February 1). While noting that his other works, like his sophomore effort Deliverance, were really true to who he was, Bubba explained how the Mr. Collipark-produced single was birthed out of a desire to get more club money.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy