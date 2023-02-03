Blacks have been getting ripped off from record label for decades.Little Richard was getting half a cent from the records he wrote and sing.Guess who was getting rich of his records Pat Boone and other white artists.Blacks created Rock and Roll and Rap and everyone else benefited from the fruits of our hard labor.I guess you can call it another form of slavery.
How many of them graduated high school or have GED? Megan Pete has a bachelor's degree, they need to educate themselves to the game instead of depending on 'experts'. So many old school artists got ripped off behind that nonsense.
they collect money off you in a big way . while you borrow money that you made . so you're walking away with nothing. it's crazy how much scam is in the business you can't trust nobody
