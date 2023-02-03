Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
