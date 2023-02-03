Read full article on original website
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
universalhub.com
New adult daycare approved for Hill Top Street in Dorchester
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Rainbow Adult Day Health Care Center to open a new facility at 60-64 Hill Top St. in Dorchester. Rainbow, which already operates several of its facilities in the Boston area, including one on Freeport Street, will use the 10,000-square-foot first floor of that building for social, recreational and nursing services for roughly 100 senior residents a day, its attorney, George Morancy, told the board.
Woman Found On Park Bench Remembered As 'Ultimate Boston Girl'
A Boston hospitality professional died unexpectedly, leaving behind a bereft network of friends, family members, co-workers, and pets. Melanie Ann DiVasta was found deceased by police officers around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 near Atlantic Avenue and Cross Street, the Boston Police Departm…
universalhub.com
Facebook-scrolling driver slams onto Green Line tracks in Brookline, police say
Transit Police report that around 4 a.m. on Sunday:. Operator scrolling through Facebook on their cellphone was distracted enough they crashed through protective fencing and onto the GL tracks at Beacon/Strathmore in Brookline. The driver will now face distracted-driving charges, police say.
WCVB
Man to be charged in shooting death of 13-year-old in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood
BOSTON — A Boston man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Massachusetts boy in Mattapan last week, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, was shot and killed just before noon on Jan. 29 near the intersection of Fremont...
universalhub.com
Seven affordable condos approved on Norfolk Street in Dorchester
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity to build a townhouse-style building with seven condos, all to be sold as affordable to buyers who would have to volunteer time to help put the building up, at Norfolk Street and Thetford Avenue in Dorchester. The...
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
universalhub.com
Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
universalhub.com
BPDA tells developer this isn't Dallas and it's not going to approve a plan to blast the hell out of a hillside on the Roslindale/Hyde Park line for a 'garden apartment' complex
In a rare but detailed rejection, the BPDA on Friday said no to a Texas developer's plans to carve out a hillside along American Legion Highway next to the Stop&Shop/Walgreen's strip mall for a complex with 270 apartments in nine three-story buildings with 331 parking spaces. The BPDA's "adequacy determination"...
universalhub.com
Dispensary on Columbus Avenue at Dartmouth Street moves closer
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans for a marijuana dispensary at 329 Columbus Ave. in the South End, where Coda used to be. Desiree Franjul's Herbal Power now goes to the state Cannabis Control Commission for the final approval it will need before it can open, with hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
universalhub.com
Two-alarm fire hits Brookline's only Uyghur restaurant
What might have started as a kitchen fire at Silk Road Uyghur Cuisine, 1398 Beacon St. in Brookline shortly before 3 p.m. turned into a two-alarm fire before Brookline firefighters extinguished the blaze. "Right now it's still a little too soon to know the extent of the damage," the Brookline...
universalhub.com
Boston seeks neighborhood artists to replace all those blue oval welcome signs
The mayor's office today announced a design contest to develop unique welcome signs for each of the city's unique neighborhoods - to replace the uniform blue ovals that have announced neighborhoods since the Menino administration. "Whether someone is a longtime resident of a neighborhood or a visitor seeing a neighborhood...
Police recover body from Burrillville pond
Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a frozen pond Sunday morning.
Worcester driver in critical condition after hitting parked car
WORCESTER - An early morning car crash has left a 37-year-old man in critical condition. Police responded to 595 Southbridge St. shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an overturned vehicle. Firefighters were able to free the trapped driver, according to police. It appears the driver struck an...
universalhub.com
Board approves six-unit residential building on Fuller Street in Dorchester after slashing the number of parking spaces
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a six-unit residential building at 60 Fuller St. in Dorchester, but on the condition the owners only put down enough asphalt for six parking spaces, rather than the twelve they proposed. Board members agreed with the Boston Transportation Department that residences just a...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
