New adult daycare approved for Hill Top Street in Dorchester

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Rainbow Adult Day Health Care Center to open a new facility at 60-64 Hill Top St. in Dorchester. Rainbow, which already operates several of its facilities in the Boston area, including one on Freeport Street, will use the 10,000-square-foot first floor of that building for social, recreational and nursing services for roughly 100 senior residents a day, its attorney, George Morancy, told the board.
universalhub.com

Seven affordable condos approved on Norfolk Street in Dorchester

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity to build a townhouse-style building with seven condos, all to be sold as affordable to buyers who would have to volunteer time to help put the building up, at Norfolk Street and Thetford Avenue in Dorchester. The...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
universalhub.com

Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
universalhub.com

BPDA tells developer this isn't Dallas and it's not going to approve a plan to blast the hell out of a hillside on the Roslindale/Hyde Park line for a 'garden apartment' complex

In a rare but detailed rejection, the BPDA on Friday said no to a Texas developer's plans to carve out a hillside along American Legion Highway next to the Stop&Shop/Walgreen's strip mall for a complex with 270 apartments in nine three-story buildings with 331 parking spaces. The BPDA's "adequacy determination"...
universalhub.com

Dispensary on Columbus Avenue at Dartmouth Street moves closer

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans for a marijuana dispensary at 329 Columbus Ave. in the South End, where Coda used to be. Desiree Franjul's Herbal Power now goes to the state Cannabis Control Commission for the final approval it will need before it can open, with hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
universalhub.com

Two-alarm fire hits Brookline's only Uyghur restaurant

What might have started as a kitchen fire at Silk Road Uyghur Cuisine, 1398 Beacon St. in Brookline shortly before 3 p.m. turned into a two-alarm fire before Brookline firefighters extinguished the blaze. "Right now it's still a little too soon to know the extent of the damage," the Brookline...
universalhub.com

Boston seeks neighborhood artists to replace all those blue oval welcome signs

The mayor's office today announced a design contest to develop unique welcome signs for each of the city's unique neighborhoods - to replace the uniform blue ovals that have announced neighborhoods since the Menino administration. "Whether someone is a longtime resident of a neighborhood or a visitor seeing a neighborhood...
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
