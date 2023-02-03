The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a bit of an odd position heading into Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. At 28-26, Golden State isn't where it had hoped to be nearly eight months after its latest NBA championship. Add in the fact that star Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with a leg/ligament injury, and it's fair to wonder if the Warriors will be sellers at the deadline.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO