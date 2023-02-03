ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Wizards, Suns Eyeing Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate at Trade Deadline

With the NBA trade deadline just a day away, teams are scouring the league for potential additions. One player receiving attention in recent days is Houston Rockets swingman Jae'Sean Tate, as The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports that the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have all expressed interest in acquiring him.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Nets Eyed Raptors' Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Brooklyn Nets have been aiming high as they look to make another big move before Thursday's trade deadline after dealing Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. On The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Nets "absolutely" had interest in acquiring Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors after completing the Irving trade.
IRVING, NY
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal

The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors Shouldn't Move James Wiseman, Others amid NBA Trade Deadline Rumors

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a bit of an odd position heading into Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. At 28-26, Golden State isn't where it had hoped to be nearly eight months after its latest NBA championship. Add in the fact that star Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with a leg/ligament injury, and it's fair to wonder if the Warriors will be sellers at the deadline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: Teams Reluctant to Trade with Nets amid Kevin Durant Rumors at Deadline

Teams are reportedly hesitant to engage with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline because of uncertainty regarding Kevin Durant's future. Speaking on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed why the Nets are struggling to make headway on subsequent deals after trading All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline

If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Spurs Want 'Significant Return' for Jakob Poeltl at Trade Deadline

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly have a high asking price on center Jakob Poeltl ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. According to Jay King of The Athletic, the Spurs like Poeltl and may not mind re-signing him during the offseason, so they are seeking a "significant return" at the deadline from interested teams, including the Boston Celtics.
BOSTON, MA

