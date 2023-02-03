Dear Council members: We hope you are having a good start to 2023, and we appreciate your time and service to the community. As you know, Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City (FRD) is a fully volunteer nonprofit organization, with a charter to inform, educate, and support responsible development and affordable housing in Summit County and greater Park City. While we understand some people may disagree with some of our positions, our aim is to reach out, align, and unite community sentiment related to development applications, especially those that will alter the fabric of our community.

