Park Record
Editorial: Park City will rise again
If you spend much time in St. Louis, and get out and socialize a bit, sooner or later you’ll get hit with what St. Louisans call The Question: “Where’d you go to high school?”. The answer is meant to do several things: differentiate “real” St. Louisians from...
Park Record
Way We Were: The mines still among us
The Park City mining industry had its beginnings in the early 1870s with the development of the Flagstaff, McHenry, and Ontario mines, plus numerous other mining claims. During the next 110 years, the local mining industry would create mining features and structures all over the mountains, canyons and, flats around Park City. These included shafts, tunnel portals, roads, waste rock dumps, and many buildings, ore bins, and other structures.
Park Record
[PHOTOS] World Cup Dual Moguls at Deer Valley
The world’s best skiers competed in front of an electric crowd at Deer Valley Saturday night. Around 7,000 screaming fans gathered at the bottom of Champion to catch the World Cup Dual Moguls contest. “This is the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at Deer Valley in the past 10...
Park Record
Park City now plans to study pedestrian-bicyclist tunnel, but aerial transit’s future is unclear
The possibility of Park City someday building a tunnel along the S.R. 248 entryway appears no more likely, or unlikely, than it did a week ago. Same for the prospects of some sort of aerial transportation system on that entryway. Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council in early...
Park Record
Park City police receive reports pointing to homelessness, including people living in a van
The Park City Police Department in early February received a series of reports that appear to be related to homelessness, something that is rare in the community. The public police logs did not provide details, but the cases involved information similar to homelessness cases or cases involving people living in vehicles in Park City over the years.
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Snow removal ‘woke up the whole building’
The Park City Police Department last week logged a complaint about the noise from a snow-removal operation. The police at 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue, where heavy machinery was reportedly used at 5 a.m. for snow removal. The noise “woke up the whole building,” the police were told.
Park Record
About Dakota Pacific: An open letter to Summit County Council, from Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City
Dear Council members: We hope you are having a good start to 2023, and we appreciate your time and service to the community. As you know, Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City (FRD) is a fully volunteer nonprofit organization, with a charter to inform, educate, and support responsible development and affordable housing in Summit County and greater Park City. While we understand some people may disagree with some of our positions, our aim is to reach out, align, and unite community sentiment related to development applications, especially those that will alter the fabric of our community.
Park Record
Park City police respond to hot tub-related calls, including an ‘awfully loud’ group
The Park City Police Department in early February received a series of complaints about loud people or, in one case, a large group of people as crowds continued to arrive in the week after the end of the Sundance Film Festival. The cases did not appear to be serious, but...
