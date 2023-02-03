ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Editorial: Park City will rise again

If you spend much time in St. Louis, and get out and socialize a bit, sooner or later you’ll get hit with what St. Louisans call The Question: “Where’d you go to high school?”. The answer is meant to do several things: differentiate “real” St. Louisians from...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: The mines still among us

The Park City mining industry had its beginnings in the early 1870s with the development of the Flagstaff, McHenry, and Ontario mines, plus numerous other mining claims. During the next 110 years, the local mining industry would create mining features and structures all over the mountains, canyons and, flats around Park City. These included shafts, tunnel portals, roads, waste rock dumps, and many buildings, ore bins, and other structures.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

[PHOTOS] World Cup Dual Moguls at Deer Valley

The world’s best skiers competed in front of an electric crowd at Deer Valley Saturday night. Around 7,000 screaming fans gathered at the bottom of Champion to catch the World Cup Dual Moguls contest. “This is the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at Deer Valley in the past 10...
ANTIOCH, CA
Park Record

Park City police blotter: Snow removal ‘woke up the whole building’

The Park City Police Department last week logged a complaint about the noise from a snow-removal operation. The police at 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue, where heavy machinery was reportedly used at 5 a.m. for snow removal. The noise “woke up the whole building,” the police were told.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

About Dakota Pacific: An open letter to Summit County Council, from Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City

Dear Council members: We hope you are having a good start to 2023, and we appreciate your time and service to the community. As you know, Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City (FRD) is a fully volunteer nonprofit organization, with a charter to inform, educate, and support responsible development and affordable housing in Summit County and greater Park City. While we understand some people may disagree with some of our positions, our aim is to reach out, align, and unite community sentiment related to development applications, especially those that will alter the fabric of our community.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

