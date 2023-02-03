Wegmans is always on the edge of new technology. Now, you can be one of the first to test a new system that will replace the SCAN app. A couple of years ago, Wegmans rolled out what they called the SCAN app. It was an app that was meant to allow you to just scan your groceries and pay through the app itself. It completely eliminated the wait at the cash register. People LOVED IT. However, it had its fair share of problems - the biggest being theft. Unfortunately, not everyone was scanning everything that they were taking from the store. Hundreds of thousands of items went unscanned and cost them big time.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO