Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wearebuffalo.net
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
The last year in Western New York has been very interesting, to say the least. From a horrific terrorist attack to two once-in-a-lifetime snowstorms, the Bills getting knocked out of the playoffs (again), the coldest temperatures that the region has seen in years, and now an earthquake. We've reached a point where so many people are wondering what else can happen.
wearebuffalo.net
6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo
A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
wearebuffalo.net
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, Steiner Ave. in West...
wearebuffalo.net
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
wearebuffalo.net
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
wearebuffalo.net
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
On Monday, February 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Buffalo. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service said,. At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or relaxing weekend if that's more your style. However, as you probably know by now, it was not the normal start to your Monday...
wearebuffalo.net
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
wearebuffalo.net
Believe It or Not, Buffalo Gets Earthquakes
Western New York and Southern Ontario woke up to a pretty significant surprise this morning thanks to a pretty significant earthquake that shook the area for a few seconds. That earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says ranks was a magnitude 3.8, happened around 6:15 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, and was centered just about 1 more east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.
wearebuffalo.net
Cheektowaga Police Officer involved in Hit & Run
There is a $5,000 reward. The Cheektowaga and Depew Police Departments were involved in a pursuit trying to stop stolen vehicles early Monday morning. Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackhief was in position to attempt to stop the stolen vehicles with a Stop Stick. One of the vehicles hit him and was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Blackchief needed extensive surgery.
wearebuffalo.net
Where Does Buffalo Rank On The Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List?
National Pizza Day is coming up this Friday (February 9th). The question is...if you are a pizza lover, are you in the perfect city to celebrate it?. If you ask a dog lover what the perfect dog breed is, they will all give you a different answer because there are so many different types and breeds to choose from. Do they like big dogs, small dogs, or dogs with no fur?
wearebuffalo.net
Reward Offered In Cheektowaga Police Hit and Run
Crimestoppers of Western New York is now offering a reward for information in the case of a hit and run that has left a Cheektowaga Police officer in critical condition. A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police department, Troy Blackchief was hit by a car when he was trying to lay down spike strips during a car chase.
wearebuffalo.net
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
wearebuffalo.net
Scary Violence At Buffalo High School
McKinley has been marred by violence. Just recent;y there was a brawl caught on camera. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley on Thursday, January 19. McKinley High School Has Had Multiple Incidence Of Violence On...
Comments / 0