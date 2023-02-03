ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Erling Haaland could be set to leave Man City to join surprising club

Real Madrid are reportedly still in the mix for the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norway international has made a great start to life at Man City, scoring 31 goals in 27 games in all competitions so far this season, but it seems all may not be well behind the scenes.
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay

Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...

