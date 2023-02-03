When thinking about New Jersey, the word “Countryside” doesn’t often come to mind. We’re the most densely populated state in the country – and we like it that way! But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some wonderful little spots to enjoy nature, and one rural restaurant in New Jersey offers the best of both worlds. Gronsky’s Milk House, an old-school diner and ice cream parlor in High Bridge, offers classic American food with some unique twists – and decorations. It’s only feet away from a beautiful riverside view, and many diners choose to eat their meal outside. It might be a pretty long drive to Gronsky’s – unless you’re on your way to a day of recreation at the Spruce Run Reservoir – but wherever you come from, you can guarantee it’ll be worth the trip.

HIGH BRIDGE, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO